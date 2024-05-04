Red Bull's Max Verstappen cruised to victory in the Miami Grand Prix's sprint race finishing a full 3.3 seconds ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

The reigning three-times world champion and current championship leader, who is looking for a third straight Grand Prix victory at Miami, led from pole and was never challenged after a chaotic opening lap on Saturday.

Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez was third as the world champions gave themselves a points boost ahead of qualifying later.

Dutchman Verstappen held off Leclerc's strong start to secure his place at the front but there was plenty of action and incident in the middle of the pack.

Haas's Kevin Magnussen and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton jousted hard but in the end, the Dane picked up three penalties, adding 25 seconds to his time, after frequently leaving the track and gaining the advantage.

Hamilton also received a penalty, leaving him outside the points positions in 16th after speeding in the pit lane.

The safety car was brought out after the first lap which saw a start-line incident involving Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll and Lando Norris.

But away from those skirmishes, it was business as usual for Verstappen, who added another eight points to his season tally with the victory.