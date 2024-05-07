Tuesday, May 7, 2024

1816 GMT — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly rejected a Gaza ceasefire proposal accepted by Hamas.

"Israel cannot accept a proposal that endangers the safety of our citizens and the future of our country," Netanyahu said in a video message.

He claimed that the "Hamas proposal" was meant "to sabotage the entry of our forces into Rafah."

"That did not happen," he said, insisting that the proposal was "very far from Israel's vital demands."

1850 GMT — Israel's closure of Gaza crossings 'unacceptable': US

The US said the closure of border crossings into Gaza was "unacceptable," after Israel sent tanks into the southern city of Rafah and seized control of the crossing with Egypt.

"The crossings that have been closed need to be reopened, it is unacceptable for them to be closed," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing.

Jean-Pierre added that another crossing, at Kerem Shalom, was expected to reopen on Wednesday.

1840 GMT — CIA Director back in Cairo for Gaza truce talks: sources

The head of the US Central Intelligence Agency William Burns returned to Cairo for talks aimed at reaching a truce and a hostage release in Gaza, a source with knowledge of the issue and Egyptian airport sources said.

The CIA declined to comment in line with a policy of not disclosing the director's foreign travel.

1837 GMT — UN unable to supply humanitarian aid to Gaza: official

The UN noted that it cannot deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza following the closure of the Rafah andKarem Abu Salemborder crossings.

Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric cited the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs' latest report during a news conference and stressed that evacuation orders by Israeli forces for Palestinians in eastern Rafah have "resulted in forced displacement of tens of thousands of people."

Emphasising that residents have been displaced multiple times in the past seven months, Dujarric said, "Civilians in Gaza must be protected and have their basic needs met."

1820 GMT — Number of UNRWA workers killed in Israeli attacks rises to 188

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said that the number of its employees killed in Israeli attacks since October 7 has risen to 188.

"As of 5 May, the total number of UNRWA colleagues killed since the beginning of hostilities is 188," UNRWA said in its recent report titled 'The Situation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem', indicating "an increase of six" deaths since its previous report released on April 30.

The report added that the Israeli army continues its air, land and sea attacks on Gaza, resulting in increased civilian casualties, infrastructure damage and Palestinian displacement.

1758 GMT — Hamas official warns of no ceasefire deal if Israeli aggression on Gaza continues

Hamas official Osama Hamdan warned that if Israel's military aggression continues in Rafah, there will be no ceasefire deal.

Hamdan's comments were made during a press conference in Beirut as a delegation from Hamas arrived in Cairo from Doha to continue ceasefire negotiations, a statement from the group said.

"We affirm that the military operation in Rafah, if carried out by Israel, will not be a picnic for the (Israeli) army," Hamdan said.

1741 GMT — Israel settlers attack aid convoy en route to Erez crossing: Jordan

Jordan said illegal Israeli settlers attacked a humanitarian aid convoy on its way to Erez crossing in northern Gaza and "tampered with its contents" in the second such incident in less than a week.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sufyan Qudah said the convoy which goes through the Israeli-occupied West Bank from Jordan later managed to continue on its journey and reach its destination in war-devastated Gaza.

"Jordan holds Israel responsible for the attack by extremist settlers ... it constitutes a breach of its legal obligations as an occupying power," Qudah told Reuters news agency.

1707 GMT — Hezbollah attacks north Israel with drones

Lebanon's Hezbollah said it attacked northern Israel including with "explosive-laden drones," a day after an assault claimed by the group killed two soldiers there.

Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged regular cross-border fire since October 7.

In recent weeks Hezbollah has stepped up its attacks, which it says are in support of Palestinians and its ally Hamas, and Israel's military has struck deeper into Lebanese territory.

1703 GMT —Israel to 'deepen' Gaza offensive if Cairo talks fail: Gallant

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Tel Aviv was prepared to "deepen" its Gaza offensive if truce talks fail to secure the release of hostages Hamas holds in the Palestinian territory.

Israel is prepared to "make compromises" to get hostages out of Gaza, Gallant said after touring the Rafah area following an Israeli incursion at the Rafah border crossing in the territory's south.

But "if that option is removed, we will go on and deepen the operation," he warned in a statement.

Gallant's comments came after Israeli negotiators arrived in Cairo for the latest effort towards a hostage release and ceasefire in Israel's seven-month-old war.

1646 GMT — White House hopeful Israel, Hamas can close 'remaining gaps'

The White House said it was hopeful Israel and Hamas could "close the remaining gaps" in their ceasefire talks, adding that Israel said its military offensive in Gaza's Rafah was limited in scope.

"A close assessment of the two sides' positions suggests that they should be able to close the remaining gaps, and we're going to do everything we can to support that process," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.

Kirby said the fact that Israel, Hamas's mediator Qatar and CIA chief Bill Burns were all going to be present at the talks in Cairo indicated the talks were at an advanced stage.

"Everybody's coming to the table," the spokesman said in a call with reporters. "That's not insignificant."

1644 GMT — Israel told US that Rafah operation was limited: White House

Israel told the United States its operation in Rafah was limited and designed to prevent weapons and funds from being smuggled into Gaza, White House national security advisor John Kirby said.

Talks on a hostage deal and ceasefire were resuming in Cairo on Tuesday with CIA Director William Burns attending and the two sides should be able to close the remaining gaps, Kirby added.

1640 GMT — Patients, medics flee major Rafah hospital

Fearful medics and patients are fleeing a hospital in Rafah and transfers of the sick and injured via a border crossing with Egypt are at a standstill due to Israel's military attacks, doctors and residents said.

The Abu Yousef al-Najjar Hospital is located in an area of southern Gaza the Israeli army has designated a combat zone in a conflict that has seen repeated Israeli attacks on hospitals, with only a third still operational.

Israel justifies such attacks by saying that Hamas uses them for military purposes - a claim both hospital staff and Hamas deny.

1508 GMT —Cairo talks 'last chance' for Israel to free hostages: Hamas

A senior Hamas official said that a delegation from the Palestinian group was due to leave for Gaza truce talks in Cairo, warning it would be Israel's "last chance" to release its hostages.

"This may be the last chance to recover the Israeli captives alive," said the official, requesting anonymity to discuss the negotiations.

The official said the Hamas negotiators had cancelled plans earlier Tuesday to travel from Doha to Cairo for negotiations after Israel's incursion across the Rafah border crossing in southern Gaza, but that they would leave "shortly" for Egypt.

The official warned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "decision to invade Rafah" indicated that "he and his army have made the decision to let the prisoners (hostages) die".

1442 GMT — Israeli attack on Rafah shows it not acting in good faith: Türkiye

Israel's ground attacks on Gaza's Rafah city, a day after Hamas accepted a ceasefire proposal, show its government is not acting in good faith, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry spokesman said, adding Israel must immediately withdraw from the city.

In a post on social media platform X, spokesperson Oncu Keceli said Israel's operation came "amid such a positive development towards ending the destruction and massacre in Gaza," and said the status quo in Rafah and the border crossing must be restored without further delay.

"An offensive on Rafah will affect not only the region but the whole world. Israel must immediately withdraw from the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing," Keceli said.

1439 GMT — Germany warns against 'major offensive' in Rafah

Germany warned against a "major offensive" in Rafah after Israel sent tanks into the city in southern Gaza, and called for crossings into the territory to be reopened.

"I warn against a major offensive on Rafah," said Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on X, formerly Twitter.

"A million people cannot simply vanish into thin air. They need protection. They need more humanitarian aid urgently... the Rafah and Kerem Shalom border crossings must immediately be reopened."

1401 GMT — Israel's takeover of Gaza crossing disrupts entry of medicine, Health Ministry warns

Israel's military takeover of the Rafah crossing in southern Gaza disrupts the entry of medicine into the besieged territory, Gaza's Health Ministry warned.

"The closure of the Rafah crossing prevented the entry of medicine, medical equipment and fuel needed for hospitals," the ministry said in a statement.

It said some 140 patients scheduled to leave through the crossing into Egypt on Tuesday for medical attention were prevented from leaving the enclave after the terminal’s closure.

1400 GMT — UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossings be re-opened

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for crossings into Gaza to be reopened immediately to allow essential aid in, and urged Israel to "stop any escalation" after it sent tanks into Rafah.

"Things are moving in the wrong direction. I am disturbed and distressed by the renewed military activity in Rafah by the Israel Defense Forces," he said.

"The closure of both the Rafah and Karem Shalom crossings is especially damaging to an already dire humanitarian situation. They must be re-opened immediately."

1353 GMT — Egypt hosts Qatar, US, Hamas teams in Cairo: media

Cairo is hosting delegations from Qatar, the United States, and the Palestinian group Hamas in order to reach a comprehensive truce in Gaza, Egypt's state-affiliated Al-Qahera News TV said, citing a high-ranking source.

1333 GMT — Al Jazeera to pursue legal action 'until the end' over Israel ban

Al Jazeera will look to pursue all possible legal action "until the end" to challenge Israel's ban on its operations there, the TV network's news director told AFP news agency in an interview.

The Qatar-based station was taken off air in Israel after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government voted on Sunday to shut it down over its coverage of the Gaza war.

Speaking on Monday, Al Jazeera English news director Salah Negm said the network would "follow every legal path," adding: "If there is a possibility of challenging that decision we are going to pursue it until the end."

1248 GMT —US made clear to Israel its views on Rafah invasion: State Dept

The United States has made its views clear to Israel on a major ground invasion of Rafah, a State Department spokesperson said in Washington's first response since Israeli forces seized control of the border crossing with Gaza.

"We continue to believe that a hostage deal is in the best interest of the Israeli and the Palestinian people; it would bring an immediate ceasefire and allow increased humanitarian assistance into Gaza," the spokesperson said in an email.

1222 GMT — 'Strong indications' Rafah relocation being done 'in violation of international law': UN human rights office

The UN human rights office said there are "strong indications" that Israel's forced displacement of people from the southern Gaza city of Rafah, under threat of Israeli attacks, is "being conducted in violation of international law."

"People are being forcibly relocated yet again, sometimes the fourth, fifth or sixth time to places that are not safe," OHCHR spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told a UN press briefing in Geneva.

1203 GMT — Iran hails Hamas's approval of Qatari-Egypt truce proposal

Iran welcomed Hamas's approval of a proposal drawn by Qatar and Egypt for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage swap with Israel.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani termed Hamas's response to the proposed ceasefire as "another manifestation of the resistance's political intelligence" and "its field strength."

Iran "supports the plan that has been presented for the realisation of the rights of the Palestinian people, including the immediate and permanent cessation of the attacks and crimes of the Zionist (Israeli) regime, the lifting of the cruel blockade on Gaza, the release of Palestinian prisoners, and the complete and unconditional withdrawal of the Israeli occupying forces from the Strip as well as the reconstruction of war ruins," he added in a statement.

1153 GMT — Israeli negotiating team to head to Egypt for truce talks

An Israeli negotiating team will head to Egypt in the coming hours for talks on a ceasefire and hostage swap deal with Hamas, an Israeli official said.

"The team will go to Cairo to listen and ask questions as the gaps are wide," Israeli Channel 12 quoted the official as saying, without providing any further details.

Hamas said on Monday evening that it accepted a Gaza ceasefire proposal drawn by Egypt and Qatar.

1102 GMT — Israel attack on Rafah will make delivering aid even harder: Amnesty