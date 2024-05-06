Columbia University, the epicentre of US student protests against Israel's carnage in Gaza, has cancelled its main graduation ceremony, as colleges seek to contain the demonstrations — dubbed Student Spring — that have rocked campuses for weeks.

The Ivy League school in New York, where at least 100 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested last week, cited security concerns on Monday as it cancelled the ceremony scheduled for May 15, with smaller events planned instead.

"We will focus our resources on those school ceremonies and on keeping them safe, respectful, and running smoothly," Columbia said in a statement.

Some students angry at the decision signed an online petition to overturn it, which had more than 1,400 signatures on Monday.

"They have plenty of money... But instead, they chose the laziest option possible," politics student Ally Woodward, 24, told the AFP news agency, referring to university leaders.

Conservative judges boycott Columbia grads

Meanwhile, a group of 13 conservative US federal judges said on Monday that they would not hire law students or undergraduates from Columbia University in response to its handling of pro-Palestine demonstrations.

The judges, all appointees of former US president Donald Trump, called the Manhattan campus an "incubator of bigotry" in a Monday letter to Columbia president Minouche Shafik and Law Dean Gillian Lester.

"Both professors and administrators are on the front lines of the campus disruptions, encouraging the virulent spread of antisemitism and bigotry," the letter said.

The letter called for "serious consequences" for students and faculty who participated in campus disruptions and for the enforcement of free speech rules.