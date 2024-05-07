The US military has completed construction of its Gaza pier, but weather conditions mean it is currently unsafe to move the two-part facility into place, the Pentagon said.

"As of today, the construction of the two portions of the JLOTS — the floating pier and the Trident pier — are complete and awaiting final movement offshore," Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told journalists on Tuesday, using an acronym for Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore — the official name for the pier capability.

"Today there are still forecasted high winds and high sea swells, which are causing unsafe conditions for the JLOTS components to be moved. So the pier sections and military vessels involved in its construction are still positioned at the port of Ashdod," in Israel, Singh said.

US Central Command "stands by to move the pier into position in the near future," she added.

The US says the pier — which the US military started building last month and which will cost at least $320 million — is aimed at boosting deliveries of desperately needed humanitarian assistance to Gaza, which has been ravaged by seven months of Israeli war on the besieged Palestinians.

UN officials have said this is no substitute for land routes into Gaza that Israel is controlling while holding up deliveries of assistance by ground.

Crossings closed

The vessels and the under-construction pier were moved to the port due to bad weather last week. Once the weather clears, the pier will be anchored to the Gaza shore by Israeli military, keeping US troops off the ground.

US says aid will then be transported via commercial vessels to a floating platform off the Gaza coast, where it will be transferred to smaller vessels, brought to the pier, and taken to land by truck for distribution.