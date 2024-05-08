Police has cleared a pro-Palestinian tent encampment at the University of Chicago after administrators who had initially adopted a permissive approach said the protest had crossed a line.

Police officers in riot gear on Tuesday blocked access to the school's Quad.

Tensions have continued to ratchet up in standoffs with protesters on campuses across the US — and increasingly, in Europe — nearly three weeks into a movement launched by a protest at Columbia University.

Some colleges cracked down immediately on protests against Israel's war on Gaza. Among those who have tolerated the tent encampments, some have now begun to call in police.

Since April 18, just over 2,600 people have been arrested on 50 campuses, figures based on AP reporting and statements from universities and law enforcement agencies.

But not all schools are taking that approach, with some letting protesters hold rallies and organise their encampments as they see fit.

The president of Wesleyan University, a liberal arts school in Connecticut, has commended the on-campus demonstration — which includes a pro-Palestine tent encampment — as an act of political expression. The camp there has grown from about 20 tents a week ago to more than 100.

"The protesters' cause is important — bringing attention to the killing of innocent people," university president Michael Roth wrote to the campus community Thursday. "And we continue to make space for them to do so, as long as that space is not disruptive to campus operations."

'Let Gaza Live'

The Rhode Island School of Design, where students started a sit-in on Monday, affirms students' rights to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly and supports all members of the community, a spokesperson said.

The school said president Crystal Williams spent more than five hours with the protesters that evening discussing their demands.

On Tuesday the school announced it was relocating classes that were scheduled to take place in the building where the students are protesting. It was covered with posters reading "Free Palestine" and "Let Gaza Live," and a dove was drawn in coloured chalk on the sidewalk.

At the University of Chicago, hundreds of protesters gathered for at least eight days until administrators warned them to leave or face removal. On Tuesday, law enforcement dismantled the encampment.

Officers later picked up a barricade erected to keep protesters out of the Quad and moved it toward the demonstrators, some of whom chanted, "Up, up with liberation. Down, down with occupation!" Police and protesters pushed back and forth along the barricade as the officers moved to reestablish control.

Officials at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, told deans and department chairs on Monday that some students have been informed by instructors opposing the suspension of student protesters that they will withhold grades.

The school provost's office said it will support "sanctions for any instructor who is found to have improperly withheld grades."