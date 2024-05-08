Israel bombarded the overcrowded Gaza city of Rafah, where it has launched a ground invasion, as talks resumed in Cairo aimed at agreeing the terms of a truce in the seven-month war.

Despite international objections, Israel sent tanks into Rafah on Tuesday and seized the nearby crossing into Egypt that is the main conduit for aid into the besieged Palestinian territory.

The White House condemned the interruption to humanitarian deliveries, with a senior US official later revealing Washington had paused a shipment of bombs last week after Israel failed to address US concerns over its Rafah plans.

The Israeli military said hours later it was reopening another major aid crossing into Gaza, Karem Abu Salem, as well as the Erez crossing.

But the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said the Karem Abu Salem crossing –– which Israel shut after a rocket attack killed four soldiers on Sunday –– remained closed.

It came after a night of heavy Israeli strikes and shelling across Gaza. AFPTV footage showed Palestinians scrambling in the dark to pull survivors, bloodied and caked in dust, out from under the rubble of a Rafah building.

"We are living in Rafah in extreme fear and endless anxiety as the occupation army keeps firing artillery shells indiscriminately," said Muhanad Ahmad Qishta, 29.

"Rafah is a witnessing a very large displacement, as places the Israeli army claims to be safe are also being bombed," he told AFP.

Al-Ahli Hospital said a strike on an apartment in devastated Gaza City killed seven members of the same family and wounded several other people.

'Catastrophic'

An emergency doctor working in Rafah and neighbouring Khan Younis said that with humanitarian access compromised, the health situation was "catastrophic".

"The smell of sewage is rife everywhere," said Doctor James Smith. "It's been getting worse over the course of the last couple of days."

Israel's war on Gaza was sparked by Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP news agency tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel in response vowed to crush Hamas and launched a military offensive that has killed at least 34,844 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the territory's health ministry.

Hamas also took about 250 hostages, of whom Israel estimates 128 remain in Gaza, among them 36 the military says are dead.

Talks aimed at agreeing a ceasefire resumed in Cairo on Wednesday "in the presence of all parties", Egyptian media reported.

A senior Hamas official said the latest round of negotiations would be "decisive".

"The resistance insists on the rightful demands of its people and will not give up any of our people's rights," he told AFP on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak publicly on the negotia tions.

The official had previously warned it would be Israel's "last chance" to free the scores of hostages still in fighters' hands.

Mediators have failed to broker a new truce since a week-long ceasefire in November saw 105 hostages freed, the Israelis among them in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.