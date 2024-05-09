WORLD
Trinity College Dublin accepts demands from pro-Palestinian students
The university decided to sever its ties with Israel and terminate investments in Israeli companies.
Students, whose demands were accepted, ended their protest camp on the grounds of Trinity College Dublin. / Photo: Reuters
May 9, 2024

Trinity College Dublin has accepted demands from pro-Palestinian students will cease investments in Israeli companies operating in occupied Palestinian territories listed on UN blacklist

Pro-Palestinian students at Trinity College Dublin ended a five-day encampment Wednesday after the university administration accepted their demands.

The university said in a statement that an agreement had been reached between the students and the administration where by Trinity College Dublin would cease investments in Israeli companies operating in occupied Palestinian territories listed on a UN blacklist. Efforts would also be made to divest from other Israeli companies.

Prof. Eoin O'Sullivan, who led the talks for Trinity, expressed satisfaction with the agreement and pledged continued constructive engagement on the raised issues.

Pro-Palestine students launched a protest on May 3 demanding that the school administration sever ties with Israel.

The students had erected tents on campus and displayed slogans like "Israel is a terrorist state," "End the genocide," "From the river to the sea" and "Free Palestine" along with Palestinian flags.

Activists gathered at the city's Light Monument waving Palestinian and Irish flags and then marched to Trinity College.

