Trinity College Dublin has accepted demands from pro-Palestinian students will cease investments in Israeli companies operating in occupied Palestinian territories listed on UN blacklist

Pro-Palestinian students at Trinity College Dublin ended a five-day encampment Wednesday after the university administration accepted their demands.

The university said in a statement that an agreement had been reached between the students and the administration where by Trinity College Dublin would cease investments in Israeli companies operating in occupied Palestinian territories listed on a UN blacklist. Efforts would also be made to divest from other Israeli companies.

Prof. Eoin O'Sullivan, who led the talks for Trinity, expressed satisfaction with the agreement and pledged continued constructive engagement on the raised issues.