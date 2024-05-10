OpenAI plans to announce its artificial intelligence-powered search product next week, according to two sources familiar with the matter, raising the stakes in its competition with search king Google.

The announcement date, possibly on Monday but subject to change, has not been previously reported.

Bloomberg and the Information have reported that Microsoft-backed OpenAI is working on a search product to potentially compete with Alphabet's Google and with Perplexity, a well-funded AI search startup.

OpenAI declined to comment.

The announcement could be timed a day before the Tuesday start of Google's annual I/O conference, where the tech giant is expected to unveil a slew of AI-related products.

OpenAI's search product is an extension of its flagship ChatGPT product, and enables ChatGPT to pull in direct information from the Web and include citations, according to Bloomberg.

ChatGPT is OpenAI's chatbot product that uses the company's cutting-edge AI models to generate human-like responses to text prompts.

Industry observers have long called Chat GPT an alternative for gathering online information, though it has struggled with providing accurate and real-time information from the Web.