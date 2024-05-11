Saturday, May 11, 2024

2113 GMT — The Civil Defense in Gaza has announced that teams recovered nine bodies and several wounded victims, including a child, as a result of an Israeli bombing attack on a house in the middle of the enclave.

“Civil defence teams were able to recover 9 martyrs and rescue a child and a number of injuries after the occupation aircraft targeted the house of the Al-Louh family in Deir al-Balah refugee camp,” it said in a statement.

Witnesses told Anadolu news agency that the Israeli shelling led to the destruction of the house and caused extensive damage to homes and property.

More updates 👇

2047 GMT — Belgium halts Eurovision in protest of Israel's Gaza bombing

Belgium's national broadcaster again interrupted the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 to condemn Israel's violations of human rights and press freedom, as well as to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Belgium's VRT television interrupted the Eurovision contest in Malmo, Sweden, to protest Israel's attacks on Gaza.

"We condemn human rights violations," it stated on X.

2036 GMT — Thousands of anti-war protesters rally in Madrid

Thousands of anti-war demonstrators have marched through Madrid to demand a ceasefire in war-torn Gaza and a severing of ties between Spain and Israel.

Numbering around 4,000 according to the authorities, protesters held up banners and signs condemning a "genocide" in Gaza and lauding the "resistance" of the Palestinian people.

Palestinians have been "crammed" in southern Gaza and "now they are displaced again from one place to another while there are no more safe places", said 57-year-old Jaldia Abubakra, referring to Israeli evacuation orders in the city of Rafah.

2027 GMT — Gaza truce 'tomorrow' if Hamas releases hostages: Biden

US President Joe Biden has said that a ceasefire in Israel's Gaza war was possible "tomorrow" if Hamas released its hostages.

"There would be a ceasefire tomorrow if Hamas would release the hostages," Biden said at a fundraiser outside Seattle, at the home of a former Microsoft executive, after avoiding the topic at three similar events on Friday.

1846 GMT — Egypt voices concern over Israel's occupying Rafah crossing

Egypt on Saturday voiced concern over the Israeli army's occupation of the Rafah crossing, warning "all concerned parties" that Israel is responsible for the deterioration of humanitarian conditions in Gaza, an Egyptian media outlet reported.

Amid Israeli military escalation and widespread displacement in the region, Egypt “warned Israel of the repercussions of its continued control over the Rafah crossing and held it fully responsible for the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Gaza,” Al Qahera News said, citing a high-level source.

1827 GMT — Israeli army claims 4 rockets fired toward Kerem Shalom area

The Israeli army claimed that it intercepted one out of four rockets launched from Rafah in southern Gaza towards the illegal settlement of Kerem Shalom, near Rafah city, while the other three fell in open areas.

“Following the sirens that were activated in the Kerem Shalom area a while ago, 4 rocket launches were detected from Rafah,” the army said on X.

The army added, “The air defense fighters (system) managed to intercept one rocket, and the rest fell in an open area, with no injuries reported.”

No Palestinian factions have claimed responsibility for the rocket launches as of 1300GMT.

1751 GMT — Israel's Rafah evacuation orders 'unacceptable': EU's Michel

Israel's evacuation orders to Palestinian civilians trapped in the southern Gaza city of Rafah are "unacceptable", EU chief Charles Michel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"We call on the Israeli government to respect international humanitarian law and urge not to undertake a ground operation in #Rafah," he added.

1743 GMT — Israel says it is preventing Hamas from re-establishing military hold in Gaza's Jabalia

Israeli forces operating in Jabalia in northern Gaza are preventing Hamas from re-establishing its military capabilities there, Israel's military spokesperson said.

"We identified in the past weeks attempts by Hamas to rehabilitate its military capabilities in Jabalia. We are operating there to eliminate those attempts," said Daniel Hagari during a briefing to reporters.

Hagari also said that Israeli forces operating in Gaza City's Zeitoun district killed about 30 Palestinian fighters.

1700 GMT — Israel strikes Gaza as more Rafah evacuations ordered

Israeli strikes hit parts of Gaza including Rafah where Israel expanded an evacuation order and the UN warned of an "epic" disaster if an outright invasion of the crowded city goes ahead.

AFP journalists, medics and witnesses reported strikes across the coastal territory, where the UN says humanitarian relief is blocked after Israeli troops defied international opposition and entered eastern Rafah this week, effectively shutting a key aid crossing and suspending traffic through another.

At least 21 people were killed during strikes in central Gaza and taken to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al Balah city, a hospital statement said.

In Rafah, at least 14 Palestinians were killed when Israeli warplanes bombed a house and two civilian gatherings.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that “four members of the Shaeer family, killed by Israeli air strikes targeting a gathering of civilians in the eastern areas of Rafah city, south of Gaza, were brought to al-Kuwaiti Hospital.”

They added that al-Kuwaiti Hospital received 10 martyrs, seven of whom fell victim to the targeting of the Hashash family's house in the Arab area northwest of Rafah, and three others in a gathering of citizens in the Salam neighborhood east of the city.

Their bodies are in “shreds,” they said.

1655 GMT — British-Israeli hostage dies from injuries sustained in Israeli air strike on Gaza: Hamas

The Hamas armed wing Qassam Brigades announced on Saturday the death of a British national in its custody in Gaza as a result of injuries sustained during an Israeli air strike last month.

“Nadav Popplewell, a 51-year-old British citizen, died today after being seriously injured a month ago (due to Zionist air strikes),” the Hamas military wing said in a video message released on Telegram.

The video revealed that Popplewell's mother, Channah Peri, was released as part of a hostage swap deal, while "the son (Nadav) was left to face death."

It showed a clip of the hostage speaking while his injury was visible in his eye.

Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Ubaida said Popplewell's health condition “deteriorated” until “he succumbed due to not receiving intensive medical care in health care facilities as a result of the enemy's destruction o f hospitals in Gaza and their being out of service.”

1319 GMT — Over 520 bodies found in new mass graves in Gaza hospitals

More than 520 bodies were found in seven mass graves at hospitals in Gaza, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

“We found 80 bodies in three mass graves in the courtyards of the al-Shifa Medical Complex and dozens more inside the hospital departments,” the ministry said in a statement.

“A virtual examination of the bodies exhumed from mass graves showed that the largest number of bodies belonged to patients who were deprived of health care,” it added.

1150 GMT — UN agency says 150,000 Palestinians have fled Rafah

The UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) said around 150,000 Palestinians have left Rafah, the southern Gaza city where an Israeli invasion is underway despite international outcry.

“Everywhere you look now in west Rafah this morning, families are packing up. Streets are significantly emptier,” Louise Wateridge, a UNRWA spokeswoman, said on X.

“UNRWA estimates 150, 000 people have now fled Rafah," she added.

“New areas have been issued evacuation orders towards central Rafah in south Gaza and Jabalia in North Gaza,” Wateridge said, referring to instructions by the Israeli military Saturday morning.

1104 GMT — Palestinian death toll nears 35,000 as Israel continues to pound Gaza

At least 34,971 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s ongoing offensive on Gaza since last October, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said.

A ministry statement added that 78,641 other people have also been injured in the onslaught.

“Israeli attacks killed 28 people and injured 69 others in the last 24 hours,” the statement said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

1020 GMT — Hamas says reports on Israel's secret detention centers ‘only scratch surface of atrocities’

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has asserted that recent disclosures regarding Israel's secret detention facilities represent “just a fraction of the broader human rights violations Israel is perpetrating.”

In a statement, Hamas said that what CNN's report revealed “only scratches the surface of atrocities committed against Palestinian detainees."

“This investigation, in addition to the horrific testimonies narrated by recently liberated detainees from these covert holding sites, likened to human slaughterhouses exceeding the horrors of Nazism, underline the urgent need for international human rights bodies to meticulously record these atrocities,” Hamas added.

0911 GMT — Israel expands east Rafah, north Gaza evacuation order

The Israeli military has issued more evacuation orders for various areas in Gaza, where it has waged a brutal war since last October.

The latest evacuation order, which some residents said they had received via text and audio messages to their phones, comes days after Israeli tanks and troops entered Rafah, the Palestinian territory's southernmost city, and seized a key crossing on the Egyptian border.

Army spokesman Avichay Adraee in a statement issued “a call to all residents and displaced people in the Jabalia area and the neighbourhoods of Al Salam, Al Nour, Tal Al Zaatar, Beit Lahia Project, Jabalia Camp, Ezbet Mlin, Al Rawda, Al Nuzha, Al Jarn, Al Nahda, and Al Zuhour” in northern Gaza demanding that they “go immediately to the shelters west of Gaza City.”

The army also demanded the evacuation of some neighbourhoods in eastern Rafah, a southern Gaza city where it has expanded assaults.

It called “on some neighbourhoods in eastern Rafah … specifically in the Rafah and Shaboura camps, and the neighbourhoods of Al Adari, Al Jeneina, and Khirbat Al Adas in blocks 6-9, 17, 25-27, 31” to head to some parts of Al Mawasi.

0937 GMT — 'We hope Israelis will hear our views on Rafah': US envoy to UN

The US ambassador to the UN has said they “hope Israelis will hear our views” on Rafah, the southern Gaza city where the Israeli War Cabinet authorised to conduct military offensive earlier this week.

“We said we were concerned about a major ground operation in Rafah,” Robert Wood said in an interview in New York. “We are communicating with Israelis daily on this issue. We will continue to do that,” he said.

He added that US officials “make very clear” to Israelis that there are “other ways to achieve your objectives” rather than “going forward with full-fledged ground operation.”

“We consulted them on some of those ideas. And so we hope that they will hear our views,” the envoy said.

0916 GMT — Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli soldiers gathering near border

Hezbollah has said it targeted a building where Israeli soldiers were holed up in a settlement near Lebanon's southern border.