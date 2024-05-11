Gunmen kidnapped more than 100 people during Friday night raids on three villages in northwest Nigeria, a district head and residents have said, the latest abduction of villagers in a region blighted by widespread insecurity.

Kidnapping has become endemic in Nigeria's northwest as roving gangs of armed men abduct people from villages, highways and schools, and demand ransom money from their relatives.

Alhaji Bala, head of a district in the Birnin-Magaji local government area of Zamfara, said on Saturday gunmen attacked the villages of Gora, Madomawa and Jambuzu and that 38 men and 67 women and children were missing.

"But the number of people abducted could be more than that," he said.

Zamfara is a hotspot for kidnapping gangs who carry out attacks and retreat into forests where they have set up camps.

The Nigerian military has bombed some of the camps but attacks continue.