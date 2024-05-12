TÜRKİYE
Turkish-American community to celebrate Turkish Day Parade in New York
With the coordination of the Turkish Presidency's Communications Directorate, the 41st annual parade to be held New York on May 17-18.
With the coordination of the Turkish Presidency's Communications Directorate, Turkish Day Parade will commence with a flag-raising ceremony at Wall Street-Bowling Green Park on May 17. / AA Archive / Others
May 12, 2024

Designed to strengthen the unity and solidarity of the Turkish-American community, as well as to enhance economic and cultural ties, the 41st edition of "Turkish Day Parade" will take place in New York on May 17-18.

The Turkish Day Parade, which aims to express solidarity against the assassinations of Turkish diplomats by the Armenian terrorist organisation ASALA in the United States, was first organised in 1981 and has since become a traditional event.

With the coordination of the Turkish Presidency's Communications Directorate, Turkish Day Parade will commence with a flag-raising ceremony at Wall Street-Bowling Green Park on May 17.

As part of the festivities, on May 17, a panel titled "Strengthening Cultural Ties: A New Vision for Turkish-American Relations" will be organised by the Presidency's Directorate of Communications at the Turkish House.

The panel, featuring Turkish and American academics and representatives of NGOs, will delve into the cultural aspects of the relationship between the two countries. Additionally, the current state of Türkiye-US relations and the future of these relations in a cultural context will be evaluated.

Furthermore, an exhibition titled "The Century of Türkiye" will be held at the Turkish House. Through special digital displays, the exhibition will showcase Türkiye's achievements over the past 100 years in a three-dimensional format.

Special games and entertainment activities will also be organised for children as part of the events.

SOURCE:TRT World
