Egypt has said it will join a genocide lawsuit filed by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its deadly offensive in Gaza.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said the move comes "in light of the escalating severity and scope of the Israeli assaults against Palestinian civilians in Gaza and the systematic targeting of civilians and destruction of infrastructure in the strip."

"These actions constitute a flagrant violation of international law, humanitarian law, and the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949 regarding the protection of civilians during wartime," the ministry said.

Egypt called on Israel, the occupying power, to comply with its obligations and implement interim measures requested by the ICJ to ensure the provision of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

It also demanded the UN Security Council and stakeholders to urgently intervene to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, halt military operations in Rafah and provide protection for Palestinian civilians.

Related Beyond Iran-Israel, there is Tel Aviv’s failure in Gaza – analysis

Türkiye's intervention in genocide case

Earlier this month, the chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly's Justice Committee said that Türkiye officially sought involvement in South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Article 63 of the ICJ Statute granted Türkiye the right to intervene in the case, allowing it to put forward its perspective on the matter.

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's announcement of Ankara's intervention underscored the country's commitment to justice and its stance against genocide.

The move also aligned with Türkiye's broader foreign policy objectives, particularly regarding its position in the Middle East and its support for Palestinian rights.