A bid by Australia's online watchdog to impose a ban on dozens of violent-considered X posts has stumbled, as a top judge ruled in favour of the social media firm.

Federal Court Justice Geoffrey Kennett refused on Monday to extend a temporary order to take down posts that show the stabbing of a Sydney priest in April, pending further legal action.

"The orders of the court will be that the application to extend the interlocutory injunction... is refused," Kennett said, without immediately giving the reasons for his decision.

Australia's eSafety Commissioner wants Elon Musk's company to take down about 65 video and audio clips of an April 15 non-fatal stabbing that was livestreamed.

The site, formerly known as Twitter, has agreed to geoblock the posts, theoretically preventing them from being seen by users in Australia.

But the eSafety Commission has said that does not go far enough.

It has called for X to remove the posts globally, saying they are still easily viewed in Australia through the use of virtual private networks that mask a user's location.