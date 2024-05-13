Turkish security forces have neutralised the so-called council leader of the PKK terrorist group, during an operation in northern Iraq's Gara region.

According to information obtained from security sources on Monday, the Turkish National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) determined that Sedat Aksu, with the code name Sevger Ciya, was giving instructions for terrorist actions against security forces in Türkiye, Syria, and Iraq.

Aksu, who supplied weapons and ammunition to the terrorist members preparing for attack in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, was neutralised in Gara region with the other PKK terrorists.

It was revealed that the terrorist, who has been within the organisation since 1998, operated as the so-called leader of the organisation in Iraq.