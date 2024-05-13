Türkiye has hailed the UN General Assembly’s resolution that allows Palestine more rights and reconsiders its membership bid, calling it "a significant milestone."

"The adoption of this resolution not only marks a significant milestone in Palestine's pursuit of statehood but also highlights the growing disparity between the Security Council and the collective voice of the international community," Ahmet Yildiz, Türkiye’s envoy to the UN, told the General Assembly on Monday.

Stating that the adoption of the resolution on last Friday revealed the "collective stance of the international community," Yildiz said Türkiye is "proud to have co-sponsored this historic decision."

Emphasising the ongoing dire situation in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, Yildiz said the people of Palestine "are brutally targeted, with total disregard of international law."

He further expressed deep worry over the latest "escalations in Rafah as well as the wider region" and stressed that the "discovery of mass graves in Gaza underscores the severity of the situation."

"Man-made famine "

"Gazans are facing catastrophic levels of hunger. UNRWA, the backbone of the humanitarian operations in Gaza, is under political and physical attack. Disrupting UNRWA's crucial work would not only exacerbate suffering but also destabilize the entire region," he said.