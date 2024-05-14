TÜRKİYE
Turkish police arrest dozens of Daesh suspects
Police carry out simultaneous operations in the southeastern city of Sanliurfa and central province of Konya, arresting 44 Daesh terror suspects.
The ongoing operations reflect Türkiye's unwavering commitment to peace, unity, and the security of its citizens and the global community. / Photo: AA Archive
May 14, 2024

Police in Türkiye arrested 44 Daesh terror suspects, security sources has said.

Simultaneous operations were carried out on Tuesday in southeastern Sanliurfa and central Konya provinces to catch the suspects.

The latest operation is part of a larger counter-terrorism strategy by Türkiye, which has included over a thousand operations against Daesh since June 1, 2023, leading to the apprehension of over two thousand suspects.

This proactive approach follows an attack on an Italian church by Daesh, underscoring Türkiye's intensified efforts against the terror group since that incident.

Türkiye, having been one of the first nations to designate Daesh as a terrorist organisation in 2013, continues to face threats from the group, evidenced by multiple attacks that have claimed over 300 lives and injured hundreds.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks.

The ongoing operations reflect Türkiye's unwavering commitment to peace, unity, and the security of its citizens and the global community.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
