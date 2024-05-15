"To remember is a new form of suffering," wrote celebrated French poet Charles Baudelaire in his iconic work, Fleurs du Mal.

But when the drama implicit in that remembrance speaks of the greatest catastrophe that can befall a people - the dismemberment of their ancestral land, the outward sum of their nobility as a human community - the suffering becomes irremediable.

Today, May 15, Palestinians everywhere - all 14.6 million of them, living in exile or under occupation - are solemnly observing the 76th anniversary of Nakba Day, an event that commemorates the time in 1948 when Palestine was cut down, root and branch, as a nation.

Half its people were displaced, compelled to wander the earth in search of refuge. It was a truly catastrophic moment in Palestinian history that left the generation that experienced it broken in back and spirit, and the generations that followed imprinted with inherited trauma.

But Nakba Day is more than a time dedicated to remembrance, for the Nakba itself evokes in the mind not only that one single, catastrophic episode in our modern history, but also a great catalogue of ruin that proceeded from it -- and continues.

In short, the Nakba has become the epistemic framework through which Palestinians reflect on the horrors that accompany their condition as a stateless people living in exile, or as an occupied people living their quotidian lives with an occupier's boot over their necks. A condition, I say, they see as a continuation of the events that had precipitated the takeover of Palestine by the Zionist movement and the grafting on it of Israel.

That is the Nakba, an ongoing war Palestinians continue to fight today, 76 years after the fact, a war waged against their memory, their name, their land and their sense of selfhood as a nation.

Rebellious spirit

Every generation of Palestinians judges the Nakba anew, in accordance with their bent of mind. But one thing remains constant: each generation grows up with a rebellious spirit like they grow up with their skin, feeling, as it were, "more Palestinian" than the generation that preceded it.

This is a phenomenon that the powers that be in the Western world have calculatedly, stubbornly, willfully chosen to not understand.

This holds true all the way back in time to April 1954, when during an official visit to Lebanon, John Foster Dulles, then-US secretary of State, delivered a speech at the American University of Beirut in which he claimed (hold on to your incredulous hat), "The Palestinian problem will be solved only in time, when a new generation of Palestinians had grown up with no attachment to the land."