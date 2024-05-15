Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has condemned Israel's attack on the Palestinian city of Rafah, southern Gaza, as "unacceptable" in a call with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Speaking to Blinken on Wednesday, Fidan emphasised the importance of establishing a permanent ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The foreign minister also underlined that the obstacles to humanitarian aid reaching the region should be removed.

The latest situation in Ukraine was also on the agenda, according to the sources.

Fidan later held another phone call with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh to discuss the latest situation in the Gaza ceasefire negotiations.

Israel's attack on Rafah