Thursday, May 16, 2024

1800 GMT — Hamas has called on Arab countries to "compel" Israel to end its offensive in Gaza after Arab heads of state meeting in Bahrain demanded an "immediate and permanent ceasefire".

In a statement, the Palestinian group urged "brotherly Arab states to take the necessary measures to compel the (Israeli) occupation to stop its aggression."

1902 GMT — Qatar slams Israel's policies of displacing Palestinians from Gaza

Qatar has condemned Tel Aviv's policies of displacing Palestinians from besieged Gaza, which has been under intense bombardment by Israeli forces since Oct. 7, as well as the Israeli minister's statement encouraging people to migrate from their homes voluntarily.

In a statement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry condemned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's recent remarks encouraging Gaza residents to leave Palestine voluntarily.

"It clearly reflects the Israeli occupation's policy of expanding settlements and forcibly displacing the Palestinian people," the statement said, adding that "Qatar strongly condemns the statements of the Israeli National Security Minister, in which he called for the reestablishing of settlements in Gaza and the prevention of humanitarian aid entry into the enclave."

1807 GMT — Israelis take to streets in Tel Aviv demanding hostage swap deal with Hamas

Scores of Israelis have gathered in front of the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tel Aviv to demand a hostage swap deal with Hamas.

"Around 100 people demonstrated in front of the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, demanding an agreement to release the captives," the Israeli army radio reported.

1755 GMT — Hamas voices 'regret' over Abbas criticism at Arab summit

Hamas has said it regretted remarks by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at an Arab summit in which he accused it of having given Israel "pretexts" to wage war on Gaza.

"We express our regret regarding the remarks made by the president of the Palestinian Authority... at the Arab summit held in Manama," the group said.

Abbas had charged that Hamas gave Israel an excuse to wage war on Gaza with its "unilateral" October 7 attack on Israel.

1747 GMT — US House to vote on GOP-led delivery of bombs to Israel

The US House of Representatives was set to deliver a rebuke to President Joe Biden for pausing a shipment of bombs to Israel, voting on legislation that would seek to force the weapons transfer as Republicans worked to highlight Democratic divisions over Israel's Gaza war.

Seeking to discourage Israel from its offensive on the crowded southern Gaza city of Rafah, the Biden administration this month put on hold a weapons shipment of 3,500 bombs — some as large as 2,000 pounds — that are capable of killing hundreds in populated areas.

Republicans were outraged, accusing Biden of abandoning the closest US ally in the Middle East. The debate over the bill, rushed to the House floor by GOP leadership this week, showed Washington's deeply fractured outlook on Israel's war.

1735 GMT — Humanitarian aid for Gaza 'should not depend on floating dock': UN

The UN has emphasised the urgent need to open crossing points for humanitarian aid to get into and across Gaza.

It emphasised that aid "cannot and should not depend on" a US floating naval dock in an area under Israeli control in southwestern Gaza.

Deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters the UN is finalising operational plans to be ready when the port becomes fully functional.

"Land routes are the most viable, effective and efficient aid delivery method, which is why we need all crossing points to be opened," he said. "To stave off the horrors of famine, we must use the fastest and most obvious route to reach the people of Gaza and for that we need access by land now.”

1721 GMT — Gaza humanitarian situation still deteriorating: US

The United States has said that the humanitarian situation in Gaza continued to deteriorate and urged Israel to do more to allow sustained access to aid via the southern and northern parts of the enclave.

Speaking at a daily news briefing, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said Washington continued to remain concerned that both travel and the flow of fuel into Gaza via Rafah crossing has "come to a complete halt."

1636 GMT — Relief ops in Gaza unplannable, aid imports halted: UN

The UN aid chief has warned that famine was an immediate risk in Gaza with food stocks running out, describing fresh challenges since the start of Israel's Rafah invasion that made planning and distributing relief almost impossible.

Martin Griffiths said the global body was struggling to help them, with imports of aid all but halted through southern Gaza and fresh fighting adding to distribution challenges.

"Stocks of food which were in place already in southern Gaza are running out. I think we're talking about almost none left," Griffiths told Reuters in an interview in Geneva.

"And so the humanitarian operation is stuck, it's completely stuck. We can't do what we want to do," he said, calling the relief operation "unplannable".

1605 GMT — Land access to Gaza best way to stave off famine: UN

The United Nations has said it is finalising plans to distribute aid delivered via a temporary floating pier anchored by the US to a beach in Gaza but stressed that delivering aid by land is the "most viable, effective and efficient" method.

"To stave off the horrors of famine, we must use the fastest and most obvious route to reach the people of Gaza – and for that, we need access by land now," deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

1555 GMT — Erdogan urges countries to recognise Palestinian state

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged more countries to recognise the state of Palestine.

"The struggle for freedom, for which Palestinians have paid heavy prices, must be supported by all of humanity on the basis of law and diplomacy," Erdogan said in a news conference after receiving Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in the Turkish capital Ankara.

1550 GMT — Arab League calls for peacekeepers in 'occupied Palestinian territories'

The Arab League has called for a United Nations peacekeeping force in the Palestinian territories at a summit dominated by the ongoing Israeli war in Gaza.

The "Manama Declaration" issued by the 22-member bloc called for "international protection and peacekeeping forces of the United Nations in the occupied Palestinian territories" until a two-state solution is implemented.

The declaration also called on "all Palestinian factions to join under the umbrella of the Palestine Liberation Organization," which is dominated by Hamas's political rivals, the ruling Fatah movement.

The Arab League added that it considered the PLO "the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people".

1509 GMT — Fifteen more Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza, Lebanon clashes

The Israeli army has said that 15 more soldiers had been injured in Gaza and near the border with Lebanon in the last 24 hours.

A military statement said that 11 soldiers were wounded in ground battles in Gaza and four others near Israel’s border with Lebanon.

1435 GMT — Palestinian officials hail US, Europe university protests as 'revolution'

Mayors of Palestinian cities of Ramallah and Hebron called the protests against Israel's attacks on Gaza organised in universities in the US and Europe a "revolution."

Ramallah’s Issa Kassis and Tayseer Abu Sneineh visited Türkiye’s central Konya province to attend the 15th General Conference of the Organization of Islamic Capitals and Cities (OICC).

In an interview with Anadolu, Kassis lauded the pioneering role of young people in the ongoing protests at universities worldwide against Israeli atrocities.

"Young people, who are the most important stakeholders of society, understand us because they are the representatives of the future and our most important ambassadors,” Kassis noted.

1409 GMT — Israel's Gaza genocide hit new 'horrific stage': S Africa

South Africa has accused Israel at the top UN court of stepping up "genocide" in Gaza, urging the court to order a halt to Israel's assault on Rafah.

"South Africa had hoped, when we last appeared before this court, to halt this genocidal process to preserve Palestine and its people," Vusimuzi Madonsela told the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"Instead, Israel's genocide has continued apace and has just reached a new and horrific stage," he added.

The operation in Rafah is "the last step in the destruction of Gaza and its Palestinian people", argued Vaughan Lowe, a lawyer for South Africa.

"It was Rafah that brought South Africa to the court. But it is all Palestinians as a national, ethnic and racial group who need the protection from genocide that the court can order," he added.

1409 GMT — Gaza war 'open wound', Rafah assault 'unacceptable': UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has termed Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza as an "open wound that threatens to infect the entire region."

"Any assault on Rafah is unacceptable. It would inflict another surge of pain and misery when we need a surge in life-saving aid," Guterres said in a speech at the opening session of an annual Arab summit in Bahrain.

"It is time for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and unimpeded access for humanitarian assistance throughout Gaza," he added. Guterres described the Gaza war as “the deadliest in my time as secretary-general, for civilians, aid workers, journalists, and our own UN colleagues.”

"Nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people," he said. "The toll on civilians continues to escalate."

1333 GMT — US military sees 500 tonnes of aid soon into Gaza via pier

The US military has said it expected around 500 tonnes of aid to enter Gaza in the coming days after an emergency pier was affixed to the shore in the war-ravaged territory.

"Just a few hours ago, the pier was successfully affixed to the beach in Gaza," said Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, deputy commander of US Central Command.

"I think we're going to get about 500 tons in the next couple of days. It's a pretty substantial amount, and it's spread out over multiple ships right now," Cooper told reporters.

1301 GMT — ICJ opens two-day hearings on Israel's Rafah invasion

The United Nations' top court has opened two days of hearings into a request from South Africa to press Israel to halt its military offensive in southern Gaza's Rafah, where more than half of Gaza's population has sought shelter.

It is the fourth time South Africa has asked the International Court of Justice for emergency measures since the nation launched proceedings alleging that Israel's military action in its war with Hamas in Gaza amounts to genocide.

"The sitting is open," said ICJ President Nawaf Salam. According to the latest request, the previous preliminary orders by The Hague-based court were not sufficient to address "a brutal military attack on the sole remaining refuge for the people of Gaza."

1256 GMT — Two dead in Israeli strike on car in south: Lebanese media

Lebanese state-run media has said an Israeli strike on a car in the country's south killed two people, with Hezbollah-affiliated rescuers saying at least one of them was a group member.

"Two people were martyred in the raid that targeted a car on the Ramadiya-Qana road," the official National News agency (NNA) said, after earlier reporting a drone strike.

1250 GMT — Israel evades Gaza ceasefire efforts: Egypt's Sisi

Israel continues to evade efforts to reach a ceasefire in its war in Gaza, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, whose country has mediated in the conflict, has told Arab leaders at a summit in Manama.

Sisi added that Israel is pursuing its military operations in Rafah, the southern border city between Egypt and Gaza, and using the city's border crossing from its Palestinian side "to tighten the siege of the enclave."

"We found Israel continuing to escape its responsibilities and evade efforts exerted to reach a ceasefire," Sisi said. "Those who think that security and military solutions are able to secure interests or achieve security (are) delusional," Sisi added.

1246 GMT — Three killed in Israeli raids in West Bank: Palestinian officials

Israeli forces killed three men in raids across the occupied West Bank on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, during which money-changing shops were searched, the Palestinian Health Ministry and Palestinian officials have said.

Ayman Ahmad Mubarak, 26, Husam Imad Da’bas, 22, and Mohammed Yusif Nasrallah, 27, were killed as Israeli forces moved into the city of Tulkarm and took up positions in central areas, the Health Ministry said.

1237 GMT — Palestinian president calls on Arab countries for financial support

The Palestinian government has not received the financial support it had expected from international and regional partners, President Mahmoud Abbas has said at an Arab League summit.

"It has now become critical to activate the Arab safety net, to boost the resilience of our people and to enable the government to carry out its duties," Abbas said.

1227 GMT — Hamas gave Israel 'pretexts' to attack Gaza: Abbas

Abbas has said Hamas gave Israel an excuse to wage war on Gaza with its October 7 attack from the Palestinian territory.

"The military operation carried out by Hamas by a unilateral decision on that day, October 7, provided Israel with more pretexts and justifications to attack the Gaza Strip," Abbas told an Arab League summit in Bahrain.

1153 GMT — Bahrain calls for Mideast peace conference at Gaza-focused Arab League

Host Bahrain has called for a Middle East peace conference at the start of an Arab League summit dominated by Israel's Gaza war, which has been raging in the enclave without a ceasefire in sight.

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa was addressing fellow heads of state and government at the 22-strong grouping in the capital Manama, more than seven months into a conflict that has convulsed the region.

"(We) call for an international conference for peace in the Middle East, in addition to supporting full recognition of the State of Palestine and accepting its membership in the United Nations," said the king.

1113 GMT — Israeli right-wing group vows to block aid deliveries to besieged Gaza