Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan has arrived in Abuja, Nigeria, to participate in the Awareness and Support Program for Cancer Control in Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member African Countries as the guest of honour.

Upon her arrival at Abuja Airport, Emine Erdogan was welcomed by Nigerian Minister of State for Police Affairs Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim, Turkish Ambassador to Abuja Hidayet Bayraktar, and his spouse.

She later met with Remi Tinubu, the wife of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in a closed-door meeting where Tinubu expressed gratitude for Emine Erdogan's attendance and discussed the impact of her participation on the programme.

'Power of unity against cancer'