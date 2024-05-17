WORLD
Western nations urge Israel to refrain from large-scale Rafah invasion
Thirteen nations, usually supportive of Israel, call for restraint, urging against a major offensive in southern Gaza due to concerns for civilian safety.
“My hope in 1948 was to return, but my hope today is to survive,” a displaced Palestinian says. / Photo: AA
May 17, 2024

Thirteen Western countries, including many traditionally supportive of Israel, have appealed to it not to launch a large-scale military offensive on Rafah.

"We reiterate our opposition to a full-scale military operation in Rafah that would have catastrophic consequences on the civilian population," read the appeal on Friday, sent by the countries' foreign ministers to their Israeli counterpart Israel Katz and made public.

The signatories were Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and EU member states Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Sweden.

The ministers welcomed recent measures adopted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet to improve the flow of international aid into Gaza, but called for "further steps".

"We urge the Government of Israel to let the humanitarian aid enter into Gaza through all relevant crossing points, including the one in Rafah," they said.

They called on Israel to take "concrete action for the protection of civilians, international and local humanitarian aid workers and journalists".

The appeal also called for "a sustainable ceasefire".

RelatedICJ tells Israel to provide info on conditions in Gaza evacuation zones
Humanitarian calls

The ministers also urged Israel to "open all possible overland supply routes into Gaza" for aid, "resume electricity, water and telecommunication services," and boost significantly "the supply of critically needed goods... particularly medical supplies".

Finally, they called on Israel to "facilitate further evacuations by issuing exit permits for all our citizens, eligible persons, and Palestinians admitted to relocate for humanitarian or medical reasons abroad".

Eight months after the start of the war, Israel is vowing to intensify its ground offensive in Rafah despite international concerns for the nearly 1 million displaced Palestinians in the southern city.

The Israeli siege of Gaza has brought dire shortages of food as well as safe water, medicines and fuel for its 2.4 million people.

The arrival of occasional aid convoys has slowed to a trickle since Israeli forces took control last week of the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing.

RelatedGaza aid operations may halt as Israeli bombings intensify, charities warn
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
