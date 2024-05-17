WORLD
TIKA provides relief to flood-hit Afghanistan
'TIKA to continue to deliver humanitarian aid in case of emergencies,' says agency official.
Tasdemir said approximately 3,000 people were affected by the flood disaster and nearly 10 villages were severely damaged. / Photo: AA
May 17, 2024

Türkiye’s Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has provided household goods and kitchen equipment to 300 families affected by flash floods in Afghanistan.

A statement by TIKA said on Friday that the emergency humanitarian aid included tents and various household and kitchen items such as mattresses, pillows, blankets, pots, and pans to people affected by floods caused by sudden rains in Fouloul village of Burka district in Afghanistan's northeastern provinces of Baghlan.

Four trucks of supplies delivered by TIKA to the disaster area were distributed to the families in a ceremony attended by Afghanistan's Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs and Chief Supervision Officer of Disaster Area Mawlawi Sherefuddin Sharaf, Director of Labor and Social Affairs of the Baghlan Province Kari Nusratullah Parsa, TIKA Program Coordinator at Mazar-e Sharif Mikail Tasdemir and local officials.

Continue to deliver humanitarian aid

Recommended

Tasdemir said approximately 3,000 people were affected by the flood disaster and nearly 10 villages were severely damaged.

He stated that TIKA has always stood by the victims and the oppressed in Afghanistan and that they will continue to deliver Türkiye's humanitarian aid in case of emergencies.

Sharaf and Nusratullah Parsa thanked the Turkish state and people for their support.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, 21 districts in Badakhshan, Tahar, and Baghlan provinces suffered the most damage due to heavy rains and floods that occurred on May 10-11.

The UN World Food Program reported that more than 300 people lost their lives due to floods.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
