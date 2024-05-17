Türkiye’s Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has provided household goods and kitchen equipment to 300 families affected by flash floods in Afghanistan.

A statement by TIKA said on Friday that the emergency humanitarian aid included tents and various household and kitchen items such as mattresses, pillows, blankets, pots, and pans to people affected by floods caused by sudden rains in Fouloul village of Burka district in Afghanistan's northeastern provinces of Baghlan.

Four trucks of supplies delivered by TIKA to the disaster area were distributed to the families in a ceremony attended by Afghanistan's Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs and Chief Supervision Officer of Disaster Area Mawlawi Sherefuddin Sharaf, Director of Labor and Social Affairs of the Baghlan Province Kari Nusratullah Parsa, TIKA Program Coordinator at Mazar-e Sharif Mikail Tasdemir and local officials.

