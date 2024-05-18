WORLD
Anti-war rally in US protests Israel over Gaza in 76th Nakba anniversary
Protests near the US Capitol saw hundreds chanting for Palestinian rights and condemning Israeli and American actions in Gaza, commemorating the Nakba’s 76th anniversary and demanding the end of the Gaza invasion.
A young man wearing a keffiyeh and a Jewish star necklace, left, holds a banner next to a 7-year-old from Springfield, Va., wearing a traditional outfit on the shoulders of her grandfather, who is Palestinian, during a pro-Palestinian rally, Saturday, May 18, 2024, on the National Mall near the Capitol in Washington. / Photo: AP
May 18, 2024

Hundreds of protesters rallying within sight of the Capitol chanted pro-Palestinian slogans and voiced criticism of the Israeli and American governments as they marked a painful present — the war in Gaza — and past — the exodus of some 700,000 Palestinians who fled or were forced from what is now Israel when the state was created in 1948.

About 400 demonstrators braved steady rains to rally on the National Mall on the 76th anniversary of what is called the Nakba, the Arabic word for catastrophe.

In January, tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian activists had gathered in the nation's capital in one of the largest protests in recent memory.

There were calls in support of Palestinian rights and an immediate end to Israeli invasions in Gaza. “No peace on stolen land” and “End the killings, stop the crime/Israel out of Palestine,” echoed through the crowd.

Protesters also focused their anger on President Joe Biden, whom they accuse of feigning concern over the death toll in Gaza.

“Biden Biden, you will see/genocide’s your legacy,” they said. The Democratic president was in Atlanta on Saturday.

'Proud of speaking out'

Reem Lababdi, a George Washington University sophomore who said she was pepper-sprayed by police last week when they broke up an on-campus protest encampment, acknowledged that the rain seemed to hold down the numbers.

"I’m proud of every single person who turned out in this weather to speak their minds and send their message,” she said.

This year’s commemoration was fueled by anger over the ongoing siege of Gaza. Israel's latest war in Gaza began when Hamas-led resistance groups stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking an additional 250 hostage.

Palestinian resistance groups still hold about 100 captives, and Israel’s military has killed more than 35,000 people in Gaza, according to the Gaza-based Palestinian Health Ministry.

Crackdown on students

There is widespread anger, too, over the violent crackdown on multiple pro-Palestinian protest camps at universities across the country.

In recent weeks, long-term encampments have been broken up by police at more than 60 schools.

In addition to pressing Israel and the Biden administration for an immediate end to hostilities in Gaza, activists have long pushed for the right of return for Palestinian refugees — an Israeli red line in decades of start-and-stop negotiations.

After the Arab-Israeli war that followed Israel's establishment, Israel refused to allow them to return because it would have resulted in a Palestinian majority within Israel's borders.

Instead, they became a seemingly permanent refugee community that now numbers some 6 million, with most living in slum-like urban refugee camps in Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

In Gaza, the refugees and their descendants make up around three-quarters of the population.

