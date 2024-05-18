Israeli War Cabinet member Benny Gantz said Saturday that a comprehensive plan must be formulated by June 8 or he will leave Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government.

The plan must include “undermining Hamas's rule and securing the release of the captives held in the Gaza Strip,” he said at a news conference.

"A strategic shift is required, not a waste of time. We need to establish an alternative national strategy,” he added.

Gantz urged Israel “to create an international civilian governance mechanism for Gaza, including American, European, Arab and Palestinian elements — which will also serve as a basis for a future alternative that is not Hamas and is not (Palestinian Authority President) Abbas.”

“The time has come for decisive decisions,” and addressed Netanyahu, saying, “If you are ready to do what is necessary by prioritizing the national path over the personal one, we will proceed together.

If you prefer the personal path, we will leave the government."

“Personal and political considerations have begun to penetrate the Holy of Holies of Israel's national security," said Gantz. "A small minority has seized the bridge of the Israeli ship and is piloting it toward the rocky shoal.”