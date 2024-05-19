Members of the Turkish American community marked the 41st anniversary of the Turkish Day Parade, under the coordination of Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications.

This year's parade on Saturday sought to bolster cultural bonds and celebrate Turkish-American relations. It commenced in 1981 in response to targeted attacks on Turkish diplomats by the Armenian terror group, ASALA, and has since become a tradition.

The event featured Turkish dignitaries such as Ambassador to the US Sedat Onal, UN Envoy Ahmet Yildiz, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus New York Representative Mehmet Dana, AK Party Deputy Chairman Nihat Zeybekci, Deputy Director of Communications Cagatay Ozdemir and Consul General in New York Reyhan Ozgur.

The parade saw the participation from the Azerbaijani American community in the US.

Revelers from New York and other states lined the sidewalks of Madison Avenue to watch the parade. Various organisations, including Turkish cultural organisations organised by the Federation of Turkish American Associations, as well as students from Turkish teaching schools, joined the march and greeted dignitaries.

The march, which started from Madison Ave. and 38th Street, continued with celebrations at the concert area in Madison Square Park on 25th Street. Guests enjoyed performances by Turkish artists and folklore groups, experiencing exciting moments throughout the event.

The Fire of Anatolia folk dance group, founded by Art Director Mustafa Erdogan, delivered a thrilling performance. Participants also had the opportunity to taste various flavours of Turkish cuisine.