The Iranian Red Crescent Society has announced that they had found the location of the wreckage of President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter after it was detected by a Turkish Akinci unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

Early Monday, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent, Pir Hossein Kolivand, told that two kilometres are left to reach the area where the wreckage is located.

Iran's official news agency IRNA also confirmed the finding.

"The location of the President's helicopter has been found. Search and rescue teams approached the place where the accident occurred," the agency said.

Following search and rescue works at the location, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country's foreign minister and others have been found dead, the Iranian state television said.

Related Iran's Raisi, FM found dead at helicopter crash site: state media

Source of heat identified by Turkish UAV

Turkish Bayraktar Akinci unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) identified a source of heat early Monday suspected to be the wreckage of a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and shared its coordinates with Iranian authorities, the Anadolu news agency has reported.

After the helicopter carrying Raisi crashed, the Turkish Ministry of National Defence assigned an Akinci UAV and a Cougar type helicopter with night vision capabilities to participate in search activities.

Türkiye has also sent a night vision search and rescue helicopter and 32 rescuers following a request from Iran, as announced by the country's Disaster Management Agency (AFAD) on Sunday.