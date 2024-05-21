The White House has urged the Senate to pass a border security bill later this week that Republicans blocked in February.

"This bipartisan border legislation would deliver the significant policy changes, resources and personnel needed to secure our border and make our country safer," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Monday.

She said it would add thousands of additional Border Patrol agents, invest in technology to catch fentanyl and go after drug traffickers and add asylum officers and immigration officers.

"We strongly support this legislation and call on every Senator to put partisan politics aside and vote to secure the border," she added.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday that he would put the "strongest, most comprehensive" border security bill back on the Senate floor.

The bipartisan border bill would reform asylum laws, boost staffing at the border, stop the flow of drugs like fentanyl, and give emergency powers to shut the border, he added.