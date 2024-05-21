The United Arab Emirates and the United States will invest more in artificial intelligence as part of a strategic partnership, the UAE's state minister for AI Omar Sultan Al Olama has said.

"In terms of our investments, since the US is now considering the UAE as a strategic partner, and the UAE is reciprocating that by considering the US as a strategic partner, you will see more deals naturally," Al Olama told Reuters Tuesday on the sidelines of an event in Dubai.

The UAE, led by government-backed firm G42, is striving to become a global leader in AI, invested heavily in it to help the Gulf nation diversify away from oil.

As neighbouring Saudi Arabia has begun pitching itself as a prospective hub for AI activity outside the United States, the stakes have risen.

Microsoft is investing $1.5B in G42, the two companies announced last month, giving the US giant a minority stake and a board seat and allowing the two to deepen ties.

As part of the deal, which the two companies said was backed by assurances to the US and UAE governments over security, G42 would use Microsoft cloud services to run its AI applications.