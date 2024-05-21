WORLD
Gunmen kill dozens, torch homes in Nigeria's Plateau state: official
The attack that killed around 40 people is the latest violence in an area which has long been a flashpoint for disputes over resources and outbreaks of intercommunal clashes.
Sitting on the dividing line between Nigeria's mostly Muslim north and predominantly Christian south, Plateau often sees outbreaks of violence./ Photo: Reuters Archive
May 21, 2024

Gunmen riding motorbikes killed around 40 people in a raid on a mining community in north-central Nigeria, opening fire on residents and torching homes, the local government has said.

Armed men invaded the Zurak community, shooting sporadically and torching houses, Plateau state commissioner for information Musa Ibrahim Ashoms told AFP by telephone on Tuesday.

"As we speak, about 40 people have been confirmed dead. Zurak is a popular mining community," he said.

The attack late on Monday on Wase district in Plateau state was the latest violence in an area which has long been a flashpoint for disputes over resources and for outbreaks of intercommunal clashes.

Local youth leader Shafi'i Sambo also said at least 42 people had been killed in the raid.

Wase has zinc and lead deposits, while Plateau is known for its tin mining industry.

Fault line

Sitting on the dividing line between Nigeria's mostly Muslim north and predominantly Christian south, Plateau often sees outbreaks of violence sparked by disputes between nomadic herders and pastoral farmers.

The climate crisis has also helped escalate tensions over grazing land, water access and other resources such as the state's metal reserves.

Parts of northwest and northcentral Nigeria have also been terrorised by heavily armed criminal gangs, who raid villages to loot and carry out mass kidnappings for ransom.

In January, intercommunal clashes erupted in Plateau's Mangu town that left churches and mosques burned, more than 50 people dead and thousands displaced.

