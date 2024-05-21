Israel has killed three percent of Gaza's Christian population since the start of its invasion in October last year, the Palestinian state minister for foreign affairs and expatriates has said.

Varsen Aghabekian Shahin released the figures on Tuesday in Ramallah during her meeting with a delegation from Churches for Middle East Peace (CMEP), including its executive director, Reverend Mae Eli se Cannon.

"The Israeli war has resulted in the death of 3 percent of Gaza's Christians and the destruction of churches amid restrictions (on Christians) in the West Bank," Shahin told the gathering, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

According to the state news agency WAFA, there are around 1,200 Christians in Gaza, home to around 2.4 million population.

At least three churches have been destroyed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since last October 7, Gaza's government media office estimated.

Shahin voiced her concern over "the threat to the Palestinian Christian presence" and called for international action "to halt the Israeli occupation's aggression against our people in Gaza and the West Bank."

She hailed efforts of CMEP "to advocate for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and to pressure the US to stop supplying weapons to Israel," the statement said.

Reverend Cannon underscored the "urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and the cessation of arms supplies to Israel," it added.

"CMEP is exerting pressure on the US and persistently organising advocacy campaigns for the Palestinian cause," Cannon said.

CMEP is a coalition of over 30 churches and organisations striving to influence US policies to foster peace in the Middle East.