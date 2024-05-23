Thursday May 23, 2024

1816 GMT — At least 12 Palestinians, including children and women, were killed, and others injured as Israeli warplanes struck a government facility housing displaced residents in Deir al Balah in central Gaza.

A medical source reported that the dead, along with a large number of injuries, were taken to the Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital after the air strike targeted a Ministry of Social Development building.

The facility serves as a shelter for a considerable number of displaced residents, according to witnesses, who reported that medical teams and civil defence units were engaged in a search for casualties at the target area.

1837 GMT — Venezuela condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil has strongly condemned Israeli actions in Palestine, describing them as “genocide.”

Addressing a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Gil reiterated his country's stance on Palestine and emphasised the robust and friendly relationship between Venezuela and Türkiye.

Speaking after the 4th meeting of the Türkiye-Venezuela Joint Cooperation Commission, Gil stated: "Venezuela unequivocally recognises Palestine as an independent, free country. We oppose the genocide being committed against the Palestinian people and demand accountability for these crimes."

1816 GMT — Growing recognition of Palestinian state 'isolating Israel and allies': Turkish FM

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said the growing recognition of the Palestinian state is isolating Israel and its allies.

"The increasing number of countries recognising Palestine, especially in Europe, is isolating Israel and its supporters more and more," Hakan Fidan said at a joint press conference with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil.

"It is time for the international community to set aside its silence and take steps to stop the genocide perpetrated by Israel's racist and fundamentalist regime, both diplomatically and through the implementation of decisions taken," he said.

1810 GMT — CIA director to meet Mossad head in bid to revive Gaza talks: Axios

Central Intelligence Agency Director Williams Burns will shortly travel to Europe for a meeting with Mossad director David Barnea to try to revive talks on the hostages in Gaza, Axios has said, citing US and Israeli officials.

1757 GMT — US does not recognise ICC jurisdiction: Biden

The United States does not recognise the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court and there is no equivalence between Israel and Hamas, US President Joe Biden has said.

1732 GMT — UN warns of widespread hunger in Gaza without 'massive' aid flow

The UN has warned of the dire situation in Gaza, saying that without a substantial amount of aid, hunger and desperation will rapidly spread.

"OCHA (Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) warns that if aid does not begin to enter Gaza in massive quantities, desperation and hunger will spread," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Noting that the "closure of the Rafah crossing and limited functionality of Karem Shalom in the south have choked off the flow of life-saving supplies," he noted that the World Food Program (WFP) announced it could not distribute food in the south of Gaza.

1621 GMT — Israel 'unprepared' to sign off on Gaza ceasefire deal: Egyptian source

An Egyptian source has revealed that Israel is not prepared to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza, according to the Cairo News channel.

"The Israeli position is still not ready for a ceasefire and hostage swap deal," said the high-level source, who requested anonymity, but did not provide specific reasons for Tel Aviv’s reluctance.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli government directed negotiators to resume talks on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage swap deal, according to media reports.

1620 GMT — UN resumes transporting aid from US-built pier in Gaza

The United Nations has resumed transporting humanitarian aid arriving at a US-built pier off the coast of Gaza after deliveries were halted for two days because some truckloads of aid were intercepted.

The UN is coordinating aid distribution at the floating dock, but has remained adamant that aid deliveries by land are the "most viable, effective and efficient" way to combat the humanitarian crisis in the enclave of 2.3 million people.

The UN has said at least 500 trucks a day are needed to enter Gaza.

1553 GMT — Position of Arab world on Gaza 'almost unanimous': Bahraini king

The May 16 Arab League summit marked a rare but "almost unanimous" agreement among Arab countries regarding the situation in Gaza, Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has said.

Speaking at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, the Bahraini monarch said Arab countries achieved "complete understanding and agreement" on the need to hold an international peace conference on Gaza.

"Russia will be the first country I will turn to for support on this initiative because Russia plays an important role, can promote it, and has great authority worldwide. I hope this conference will take place in Bahrain," he said.

1552 GMT — Senior security official killed in Israeli drone attack: Gaza Interior Ministry

A senior Palestinian security official was killed in an Israeli drone attack in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Interior Ministry in the enclave.

“Major General Diya al Din al Shurafa, Assistant Commander of the National Security Forces in Gaza, was assassinated by an Israeli occupation drone,” the ministry confirmed in a statement.

“He was assassinated during a field inspection in the Saraya area in central Gaza City on Thursday morning,” it said.

1541 GMT — Gaza's children face dire situation due to aid blockade: UNICEF

The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) has warned about the dire situation facing children in Gaza due to blocked aid routes and intensified military offensive by Israel.

"Children in Gaza continue to pay a catastrophic price from blocked aid routes and intensified military operations and fighting in Rafah and beyond, which have paralyzed the only pediatric hospital in north Gaza able to provide nutrition services," Executive Director Catherine Russell wrote on X.

Saying the children in Gaza, "who have survived over 7 months of war in Gaza are at ever growing risk of dying from malnutrition and dehydration," Russell stressed that severe acute malnutrition can result in irreversible cognitive and physical damage in small children.

"No child should die from starvation," she said.

1537 GMT — Over 120 rights organisations urge US president to respect ICC independence

A total of 121 human rights and civil society groups have called on US President Joe Biden to respect and support the independence of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and to reject sanctions threatened against the court’s officials.

The groups, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, highlighted the ICC's role in ensuring justice for grave international crimes in a letter to Biden.

They urged the Biden administration to denounce recent threats by some US lawmakers to sanction ICC officials if arrest warrants were pursued against top Israeli officials accused of war crimes in Gaza.

1421 GMT — Communicable diseases on rise in Gaza: UNRWA

The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) has said there is an increase in communicable diseases in Gaza, citing the World Health Organization (WHO).

"@WHO reports communicable diseases, including diarrhoea and suspected hepatitis A, are on the rise in #Gaza," UNRWA wrote on X.

"We need a #CeasefireNow," it said, stressing it continues to provide health care, "but overcrowded shelters and limited sanitation due to forced displacement pose severe health risks."

1405 GMT — Gaza hospital under Israeli siege for fifth day: medic

A senior official at al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza said it was under Israeli military siege for a fifth straight day, after soldiers stormed it the previous day.

"We are still under siege for the fifth day in a row," the hospital's acting director, Dr Mohammad Saleh, said.

"Soldiers are present in the hospital's courtyard and in nearby houses," he said, adding that there was "continuous gunfire and shelling" towards it.

1356 GMT — Gaza death toll reaches 35,800 as Israel steps up offensive

The Palestinian death toll has mounted to 35,800 amid relentless Israeli attacks on Gaza since last Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave has said.

At least 80,200 people have also been injured in the Israeli offensive, the ministry added in a statement.

"The Israeli army killed 91 people and injured 210 others in nine ‘massacres’ against families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said. "Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

1322 GMT — Egypt still committed to Gaza truce talks: sources

Egypt remains committed to helping negotiate a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza despite doubts about its mediation role, and it is in touch with Israel about setting dates for new talks, two Egyptian security sources have said.

Egypt, Qatar and the United States have been attempting over months of stop-start talks to strike a phased agreement between Israel and Hamas that would lead to a truce in Gaza and the gradual release of Israeli hostages held in the territory.

On Wednesday, Egypt indicated it might withdraw from its role as a mediator amid tensions related to the stalling of previous talks and Israel's military assault in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

1301 GMT — Thirty soldiers injured in last two days in Gaza: Israeli army

The Israeli army has said that 30 soldiers had been injured in fighting in the last two days.

A military statement said the toll included 22 soldiers injured in Gaza. No information was provided, however, about where the rest of the soldiers had been wounded.

1238 GMT — UN expert urges Israel to investigate reports of mistreated Palestinian detainees

A United Nations expert has called on Israel to investigate multiple allegations of cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment of Palestinian detainees in the wake of the Oct. 7 operation by the resistance group Hamas.

The UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, Alice Jill Edwards, said in a statement that she had received allegations of people being beaten, kept in cells blindfolded and handcuffed for long periods.

There was no immediate reaction from the Israeli government or military.