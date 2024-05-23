An Israeli troop has shared a video clip of himself throwing a copy of the Quran into a fire in Gaza.

The clip shared by Israeli Army Radio on Thursday showed the soldier, Ishak Buznah, tossing the Muslim holy book into the fire. However, no details were provided about when and where the incident took place.

The broadcaster said the Israeli army has launched an investigation into the incident.

Since launching the war on Gaza, Israeli soldiers have been posting videos documenting acts of looting, burning, and destruction of homes, assaulting detainees and writing hate graffiti on walls of houses.

The Israeli army has not announced measures against soldiers, only saying that their actions "contravene the army's values."

Israel continued its brutal offensive on Gaza despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.