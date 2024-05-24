Turkish para-taekwondo fighter Mahmut Bozteke has broken a finger mid-fight but went on to make a statement win against his Israeli opponent, hoping his victory would give a voice to Palestinians facing a brutal war in Gaza.

Bozteke eventually clinched the K44 63-kilogram semifinal bout, securing a silver medal at the European championship in Serbia on May 10.

Although he missed the final due to the injury, the record European para taekwondo champion feels the significance of a symbolic win over Israel was much greater.

“When I was competing against my Israeli opponent, I noticed blood on my glove during the match. But I didn't want to stop,” Bozteke said.

“During the break, I checked under my glove and saw a slight tear between my middle and ring fingers, along with a small fracture,” he said.

Bozteke added that facing an Israeli opponent in the semifinal motivated him despite the injury.

“In that moment, you don't feel the pain or the hurt much. Your only goal is to win that match, to finish that round,” said Bozteke.

“That's why I didn't withdraw from the match,” he said. “Israel is currently carrying out a genocide. The whole world is ignoring the genocide. We are fighting in the ring as their voice (Palestinians).”

“We will be in the courts and we will not give them (Israelis) any chance. As long as we are here, they will not succeed,” he said.