TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Arab banks show growing interest in Türkiye — Union of Arab Banks
There are very strong investment and trade relations between Türkiye and the Arab world, says the official, as this is resulting in Arab banks' decision to hold the meeting in Istanbul.
Arab banks show growing interest in Türkiye — Union of Arab Banks
Fattouh emphasised that Türkiye's banking sector is very advanced, particularly in technology and digital banking./ Photo: AA / Others
May 25, 2024

Türkiye, as a member of the G20 and a developing economy, is drawing a lot of interest for investment from the Arab world, Secretary-General of the Union of Arab Banks Wissam H. Fattouh has said.

Fattouh, who attended the International Arab Banking Summit that kicked off in Istanbul on Thursday, said many Arab investors want to establish contacts with Turkish banks.

There are very strong investment and trade relations between Türkiye and the Arab world, and that is why the Arab banks have decided to hold the meeting in Istanbul, he said.

The two-day event, organised by the Union of Arab Banks was held under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

RelatedTurkish Investment Office wins top award in Abu Dhabi

Advanced in technology, digital banking

Fattouh emphasised that Türkiye's banking sector is very advanced, particularly in technology and digital banking.

"We will benefit from this experience and we have delegations coming from the Arab world to meet with Turkish banks," he added.

Recommended

Stressing the importance of Türkiye’s geographical location between the Middle East and Europe, Fattouh said: "We were very keen on coming to Istanbul and holding this conference here, bridging this economic relationship between Türkiye (and the Arab world). "

"We have to understand the importance of Türkiye’s geographic location and high technology."

RelatedTürkiye attracts $700M in early-stage tech investments in 2023

Participation banks

Touching on the Iraq-Türkiye Development Road project, he said that the project is very important. It can create many jobs and may change trade trends, he added.

Fattouh also pointed out the rapid growth of participation banks in the MENA region.

“There have been great developments in participation banking in the region and we have witnessed their development in Türkiye as well,” he said.

He added that the total assets of Arab participation banks have reached around $1 trillion.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault