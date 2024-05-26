CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Seven young elephants drown in Sri Lanka
Officials say the onset of the monsoon led to flooding in the elephant habitat in Dimbulagala, around 250 kilometres northeast of the capital, Colombo.
Seven young elephants drown in Sri Lanka
Seven young elephants drown in Sri Lanka / Photo: AFP
May 26, 2024

Wildlife authorities in Sri Lanka found seven carcasses of young elephants believed to have drowned in the biggest single loss of the animals in five years.

An official said Wildlife authorities in Sri Lanka on Sunday found seven carcasses of young elephants believed to have drowned in the biggest single loss of the animals in five years.

"We were alerted by villagers to three young elephants who had drowned last evening, but when we went to the marshy area we found four more," a regional wildlife official said.

He said autopsies would be carried out on the seven carcasses on Monday, but a preliminary investigation suggested that the animals had gotten bogged down in the marsh and drowned.

RelatedIll-treated and emaciated, Tikiri the elephant dies in Sri Lanka
Recommended

Dwindling population

Sri Lanka's wild elephant population has dwindled to just over 7,000, according to the latest official data, down from an estimated 12,000 at the beginning of the last century.

In 2019, seven elephants were similarly found dead in the north-central region of the country.

A year earlier in 2018, another seven drowned closer to the area where the latest deaths were reported.

RelatedSri Lanka: Elephants dying from eating plastic waste
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter