The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued 37 irregular migrants off the coast of Izmir province and detained 29 others.

According to a statement on Sunday on the Coast Guard Command's website, a rubber boat with migrants on board off the coast of Karaburun district drifted due to engine failure, prompting a distress call and the dispatch of a team to the area.

A total of 30 irregular migrants, including four children, were rescued.

In Cesme district, a Coast Guard boat rescued seven irregular migrants from a life raft pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek units.