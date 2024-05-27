TÜRKİYE
Dozens of irregular migrants off coast of Izmir rescued by Türkiye
In the Karaburun and Cesme districts of Izmir, the Turkish Coast Guard dispatches a team to rescue 37 irregular migrants whose life rafts were pushed into Turkish territorial waters, says Türkiye's Coast Guard Command.
The migrants were transferred to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management after processing. /Photo: AA / Others
May 27, 2024

The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued 37 irregular migrants off the coast of Izmir province and detained 29 others.

According to a statement on Sunday on the Coast Guard Command's website, a rubber boat with migrants on board off the coast of Karaburun district drifted due to engine failure, prompting a distress call and the dispatch of a team to the area.

A total of 30 irregular migrants, including four children, were rescued.

In Cesme district, a Coast Guard boat rescued seven irregular migrants from a life raft pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek units.

Meanwhile, off the coast of Urla district, a group of irregular migrants was detected aboard a rubber boat.

Upon its interception by Coast Guard teams, 29 irregular migrants, including eight children, were apprehended.

The migrants were transferred to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management after processing.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
