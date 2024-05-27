TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish president, Spanish premier discuss Israel's attacks in Gaza
Welcoming Spain’s decision to recognise Palestine as a state, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan voices his belief that this step will strengthen establishment of peace and justice in region.
Turkish president, Spanish premier discuss Israel's attacks in Gaza
The phone call also addressed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Spain as well as regional and global issues. / Photo: AA Archive
May 27, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez have spoken over the phone and discussed Israel’s relentless attacks in Palestine's Gaza.

According to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, Erdogan told Sanchez on Monday: "Israel's massacres against Palestine must be stopped as soon as possible and Israel must be forced to comply with international law."

Welcoming Spain’s decision to recognise Palestine as a state, the Turkish president also voiced his belief that this step will strengthen both the establishment of peace and justice in the region and efforts for a two-state solution.

The phone call also addressed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Spain as well as regional and global issues.

In a statement on X, Sanchez said he and Erdogan discussed the recognition of the State of Palestine by Spain and the need to reach "a peace agreement that definitively puts an end to the violence."

Recommended

"We have analysed with President Erdogan the next Intergovernmental Summit that both countries will hold in Madrid next June. One more example of the strengthening of the excellent relations between Spain and Türkiye," Sanchez added.

Israel has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians in Gaza since a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7 last year, which killed around 1,200 people.

The bombardment has turned much of the enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault