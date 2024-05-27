Germany and France are complicit in the genocide in Palestine's Gaza, Ghassan Abu Sitte has said, a Palestinian doctor and rector of the University of Glasgow.

While speaking at a meeting hosted by Türkiye's Higher Education Council President Erol Ozvar in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Monday, Abu Sitte criticised some nations' silence on Israel's brutal actions against Palestinians as well as their refusal to speak out about the atrocities in besieged Gaza.

"Their job is to make sure Israel has enough ammunition. As genocide accomplices, their job is to silence witnesses and bury evidence," Abu Sitte said.

He vowed to continue speaking out until justice is served, stressing the importance of global solidarity movements in supporting people in Gaza.

Abu Sitte also highlighted Israel's strategic targeting of educational institutions, citing the de liberate destruction of 12 universities in Gaza, the deaths of over 100 professors, rectors, and deans, and the demolition of historical sites.

"Israel is actually starting its genocide in Gaza from universities. Because if you destroy the universities of a nation, you destroy that nation. This is what we are witnessing, but words are insufficient to describe it," Abu Sitte said, highlighting the complete destruction in all aspects of life.