Tuesday, May 28, 2024

1850 GMT –– More than a million people have fled Gaza’s southern city of Rafah since Israel launched a ground invasion on May 6 and some have been displaced several times already because of Israeli bombardments, the UN agency helping Palestinian refugees has said.

Juliette Touma, spokesperson for the agency known as UNRWA, told a UN press conference that the agency's teams on the ground say heavy bombardments again took place overnight including in the area north of Rafah home to the UN main offices as well as UNRWA's offices. Most of its staff didn’t make it to work and were "packing and moving," she said.

"People are absolutely terrified," Touma said in the video briefing from Jordan. "A lot of people are fleeing to al-Muwasi and they are also fleeing to the middle areas including Deir al-Balah," which are crowded with other displaced Palestinians.

Touma said just over 200 trucks with humanitarian supplies have been picked up for delivery to those in need in the past three weeks, which she called "a drop in the ocean amid people’s humanitarian needs."

More updates 👇

1842 GMT –– Hezbollah targets Israeli military site near Lebanese border

Hezbollah has targeted an Israeli military site in the Kfar Shuba Hills near the Lebanese border.

The group said in a statement that it targeted the al-Sammaqah site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba Hills “with appropriate weaponry.”

As of yet, Israel has not commented on Hezbollah's statement. Meanwhile, Lebanon’s official news a gency reported that Israeli artillery targeted the outskirts of Naqoura and Tayr Harfa in southern Lebanon.

1829 GMT –– US expressed deep concern to Israel over Rafah air strike: State Dept.

The United States has expressed deep concern to Israel's government over an air strike in Rafah and urged an investigation as soon as it saw reports of the incident, the State Department said, adding that Washington will closely watch the results of Israel's probe.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters that the "military operations" that Israel has so far conducted in Rafah have not been as large-scale as the ones it has carried out in central or northern Gaza.

The US will continue to emphasise to Israel its obligation to comply fully with international humanitarian law, minimise the impact of its attacks on civilians and maximise the flow of humanitarian assistance, Miller said.

1828 GMT –– Turkish National Security Council stresses importance of Palestinian state recognition for security

The Turkish National Security Council has emphasised the critical importance of increasing the number of countries that recognise Palestine as a state and stepping up efforts to hold those responsible for "massacres" accountable.

The National Security Council, which convened at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said: "It is of critical importance to increase the number of countries recognising the State of Palestine and enhance the efforts towards ensuring that those responsible for the massacre are held accountable before justice by being on the right side of history."

Israel's continued massacres in Gaza, disregard for international legal obligations, and suppression of global protests against these crimes expose the insincerity of those who claim to have upheld the rule of law, democracy, and freedom of expression, the council said in a statement.

1731 GMT –– Israel's deadly strike in Rafah was beyond tragic: US VP

US Vice President Kamala Harris has said that "the word tragic doesn't even begin to describe" an Israeli air strike that triggered a fire in a tent camp in the Gazan city of Rafah, killing 45 Palestinians.

Harris, speaking outside an event in Washington, was responding to a reporter's question about the weekend air strike.

1641 GMT ––'Horror' in Gaza must stop after Israel's Rafah strikes: UN

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Israel's deadly May 26 air strikes on Rafah in Gaza and called for the horror and suffering to stop immediately, his spokesperson said.

"The Israeli authorities must allow, facilitate and enable the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance to those in need and all crossing points must be open," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

1636 GMT –– Israeli army carry out 3,222 massacres in Gaza over 235 days of continuous bombing

The Israeli army has carried out 3,222 massacres in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing nearly 36,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring over 81,000 others.

In a statement, the Gaza media office provided information about the devastating attacks that Israel has been carrying out for the last 235 days on Gaza.

The statement mentioned that the Israeli army has "carried out 3,222 massacres in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023."

It was noted that 15,328 children and 10,171 women have lost their lives in the Israeli army's attacks on Gaza, 10,000 people are under rubble or missing, the number of dead reaching hospitals is 36,096, and the number of injured is 81,136.

1619 GMT –– At least 72 displaced Palestinians so far killed in Israeli attacks in Rafah

Israeli forces killed at least 72 displaced Palestinians in attacks on refugee tents in Rafah in the last 48 hours, Gaza’s government media office has said.

"The Israeli occupation army has committed three crimes against humanity by killing 72 displaced persons in the last 48 hours," the media office said in a statement.

It said the Israeli attacks targeted refugee tent encampments in areas declared “safe zone” by Tel Aviv.

“It confirms the occupation’s insistence on committing the crime of genocide with premeditation and deliberation,” it added.

1619 GMT –– US to suspend Gaza aid deliveries by sea after pier suffers weather damage: NBC

The US military has suspended aid deliveries to Gaza by sea after bad weather damaged the temporary pier it had set up on the enclave's coast, NBC News has reported, citing unnamed officials.

The US military is expected to make the announcement later, NBC said in its report, which cited a United Nations official, a US official and an Israeli official.

1504 GMT –– Israeli incursion in Rafah could cause loss of city's last hospital: WHO official

A World Health Organization official has said the last hospital in Rafah could become non-functional and a substantial number of deaths could be expected if Israel launches a "full incursion" into the southern Gazan city.

"If the incursion would continue, we would lose the last hospital in Rafah," Richard Peeperkorn, the WHO representative for Gaza and the West Bank, said on the sidelines of the World Health Assembly in Geneva.

He said that in the case of a "full incursion", the "contingency plan" "will not prevent what we expect: substantial additional mortality and morbidity."

1405 GMT –– Dignity of humanity 'destroyed' in Gaza: Turkish minister

The Turkish health minister has said the dignity of humanity "is being destroyed" in Gaza amid ongoing attacks not only on civilians but also on health facilities.

"In Gaza, the dignity of humanity is being destroyed in front of all of our eyes, stomp by stomp," Fahrettin Koca said in a World Health Assembly (WHA) session in Geneva.

"It has been seen that countries that claim to be developed are very backward in human values. They preferred to keep silent while children and babies were slaughtered with the most primitive methods," he said, adding: "The so-called advanced democracies turned a deaf ear to the voices of societies."

"We are all prisoners of this black and dark history," he said.

1358 GMT –– Palestine calls new Israeli strikes on Rafah a massacre

The Palestinian president's spokesperson, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, has described new Israeli strikes on Rafah as a massacre and called for the implementation of a World Court decision ordering Israel to halt its offensive on the city.

Israel has kept up its offensive despite a ruling by the top UN court on Friday ordering it to stop, saying the court's ruling grants it some scope for military action in Rafah.

1353 GMT –– Finland expresses sorrow about Israeli strikes in Rafah

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen has expressed sorrow about recent Israeli air strikes in Rafah that killed dozens of civilians.

"Devastated by news from Rafah on Israeli strikes killing dozens of civilians, including small children," she wrote on X.

"Finland has consistently urged Israel to refrain from attacking Rafah, especially considering the high numbers of displaced people there. The orders of the ICJ and international humanitarian law must be respected by all parties."

1344 GMT –– Israel holds 26 Palestinian women without trial or charge: NGO

Israel is holding 26 Palestinian women without trial or charge, a local nongovernmental organisation has said.

Three journalists, a lawyer and several students are among the detainees, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement.

"Some 26 women are held administratively without trial or charge from among 80 women in Israe li custody at Damon prison" near Haifa in northern Israel, it added.

1300 GMT –– Hamas urges UNSC to take 'immediate measures' to halt Israeli assault

Hamas has called on the UN Security Council to take "immediate" measures to halt Israel’s ongoing offensive in Rafah in southern Gaza.

In a statement, the Palestinian group urged the council "to fulfil its legal and moral responsibilities towards Israel’s disregard for the decision of the International Court of Justice."

1243 GMT –– WHO chief deplores Israel’s Sunday attack on Rafah camp for displaced people

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief has deplored Israel's Sunday attack on a camp for displaced people in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza, causing the deaths of dozens.

"WHO deplores the air strike on Sunday night in Rafah that reportedly killed 45 displaced people sheltering in tents," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

"As violence in Rafah continues escalating, almost a million displaced people are once again in search of safety that doesn’t exist in Gaza," he said.

1231 GMT –– Dozens killed in Israeli strikes on tent area west of Rafah: officials

At least 21 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in new Israeli strikes on an area of tents housing displaced people West of Rafah, health authorities in the enclave have said.

The new Israeli strikes targeted tents of displaced families in the designated humanitarian area in Mawasi in western Rafah, according to medics and residents.

1212 GMT –– South Africa condemns Israel's 'deplorable' Rafah strike

South Africa has condemned as "deplorable" an Israeli strike on Gaza's southern city of Rafah that killed dozens in a displaced persons camp.

"The South African Government joins the international community in condemning the deplorable and brutal attacks on innocent civilians after Israeli forces bombed a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians," the foreign ministry said.

It noted that the strike came two days after the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to end its military offensive in Rafah.

1200 GMT –– Medical evacuations under 'abrupt halt' in Gaza: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that medical evacuations in Gaza are under "abrupt halt" while 10,000 people need to be referred out.

"There's been an abrupt halt to all medical evacuations," WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris said at a UN press briefing.

"We have around 10,000 people who need to be evacuated. And since the increase in the violence in the area and Rafah, and the limitation on the services, we now have an extra 1,000 critically ill and injured patients who've been unable to leave Gaza to receive the much-needed medical treatment elsewhere," Harris stressed. She noted that no evacuation has been done since May 7.

1154 GMT –– Just one hospital now operational in Gaza's Rafah: ministry

Only one hospital remains operational in Rafah in southern Gaza, while all other hospitals have ceased operations amid an Israeli offensive in the city, the Health Ministry has said.

In a statement, the ministry said that Israeli attacks had forced four hospitals in Rafah - Abu Yusef al-Najjar Hospital, Abu al-Walid Central Clinic, Rafah Field Hospital 2, and Kuwait Specialist Hospital – out of service.

"The Tel al-Sultan Maternity Hospital is still struggling to provide services to patients," it added.

1114 GMT –– Israeli killing of Egyptian soldier shows how real Gaza war spillover threat is: Fidan

Israel's killing of an Egyptian soldier in the Rafah border crossing has shown how real the risk of a spillover of the Gaza conflict is, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said in a live presser.

Speaking in a news conference alongside his Cambodian counterpart Sok Chenda Sophea, who is in the Turkish capital Ankara on an official visit, Fidan also criticised the US and other Western nations for their support to Israel.

"It would not be possible for this genocide to continue without the support of some countries, especially the US, for Israel," he said.

1127 GMT ––Spain, Norway and Ireland formally recognise State of Palestine