Aquaman might not mind if the oceans rise, but moviegoers might.

That's one of the takeaways from a new study conducted by researchers who set out to determine if today's Hollywood blockbusters are reflective of the current climate crisis.

The vast majority of movies failed the "climate reality check" proposed by the authors, who surveyed 250 movies from 2013 to 2022.

The test is simple — the authors looked to see if a movie presented a story in which climate crisis exists, and whether a character knows it does. One film that passed the test was the 2017 superhero movie Justice League, in which Jason Momoa's Aquaman character says, "Hey, I don't mind if the oceans rise" to Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne.

But most movies fell short — fewer than 10 percent of the 250 films passed, and climate crisis was mentioned in two or more scenes of fewer than 4 percent of the films.

That's out of touch with a moviegoing public that wants "to see their reality reflected on screen," said Colby College English professor Matthew Schneider-Mayerson, lead researcher on the study.

"The top line is just that the vast majority of films, popular films produced over the last 10 years in the United States, are not portraying the world as it is," Schneider-Mayerson said. "They are portraying a world that is now history or fantasy — a world in which climate change is not happening."

Researchers at Maine's Colby College published the study in April along with Good Energy, a Los Angeles-based environmental consultancy.

The results were peer reviewed, and the authors are seeking publication in scientific journals. The researchers view the test as a way for audience members, writers and filmmakers to evaluate the representation of climate crisis on screen.

Some results were surprising. Movies that at first glance appear to have little overlap with climate or the environment passed the test. Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach's emotive 2019 drama about the collapse of a relationship, passed the test in part because Adam Driver's character is described as "energy conscious," Schneider-Mayerson said.