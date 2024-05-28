Toyota Motor and smaller Japanese automakers Subaru and Mazda Motor have each committed to developing new engines tailored to electrification, they have said in a joint statement.

"With these engines, each of the three companies will aim to optimise integration with motors, batteries, and other electric drive units," they said in the statement on Tuesday, pledging to make more compact engines that will allow for lower hoods.

Toyota, which has benefited from an uptake of petrol-electric hybrids in markets such as the US after drivers cooled on electric vehicles, hopes a more compact engine will help revamp vehicle design by saving space under the hood.

"If it is cool, it will sell. Therefore, profit will increase," Chief Technology Officer Hiroki Nakajima told reporters on Friday at the Fuji Speedway circuit.

"If it's not cool, nobody will buy it."

The announcement is the latest example that showcases Toyota's close ties with Subaru and Mazda. Toyota owns about a fifth of Subaru and roughly 5 percent of Mazda.