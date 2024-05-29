WORLD
Dead pig dumped outside mosque in southern Sweden, probe launched
The complaint is being classified as agitation against an ethnic group, but other suspicions may arise later, police say.
"A person came in a car and threw it at the mosque. We don't know who it was but it was caught on surveillance cameras," an official from the mosque says. / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 29, 2024

Swedish police have said they were investigating a hate crime after an unidentified person dumped a dead boar outside a mosque in southern Sweden overnight.

Police wrote on their website on Wednesday that the mosque "had a pig thrown at its facade".

"The complaint is being classified as agitation against an ethnic group, but other suspicions may arise later," police said.

The head of the foundation that runs the mosque in Skovde, Smajo Sahat, said that it was later established that the dead animal was a wild boar.

"I came this morning and saw it, it was dead," he said.

"A person came in a car and threw it at the mosque. We don't know who it was but it was caught on surveillance cameras," he added.

Sahat said there had been no recent threats against the mosque, which opened a year ago.

"When it comes to why someone would do this, we can only speculate," he said.

The mosque has about 1,000 members, according to Sahat.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
