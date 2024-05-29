TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye remembers victims of 1993 Solingen arson attack
In 1993, 5 Turkish citizens killed in Germany's Solingen when their house were set on fire by far-right extremists.
Türkiye remembers victims of 1993 Solingen arson attack
"Türkiye will decisively continue its fight against racism, xenophobia and Islamophobia," the ministry added.  / Others
May 29, 2024

Türkiye has commemorated the victims of a 1993 racist attack in the German city of Solingen which killed five members of a Turkish family.

Commemorating the members of the Genc family killed in the attack, the Turkish Foreign Ministry wrote on X on Wednesday: "We also remember with respect and gratitude Mevlude Genc, who taught a lesson to the world with her calls for restraint despite losing her family members in the attack."  

"Türkiye will decisively continue its fight against racism, xenophobia and Islamophobia," the ministry added. 

Recommended

On May 29, 1993, four young men aged between 16 and 23 set fire to the house of the Genc family in Solingen, North Rhine-Westphalia, killing five people and injuring 14 others.

Three of the attackers were sentenced to 10 years in prison while one received a 15-year imprisonment.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs