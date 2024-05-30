Thursday, May 30, 2024

1738 GMT — The head of the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has said that Israeli attacks against the agency have to stop.

Philippe Lazzarini said the Israeli war on Gaza "has produced a blatant disregard for the mission" of the UN, including attacks on employees, facilities and operations of the UNRWA.

"These attacks must stop and the world must act to hold the perpetrators accountable," he wrote in an opinion piece published in the New York Times.

1842 GMT — Hezbollah targets Israeli soldiers with artillery near Lebanese border

Lebanese group Hezbollah has said that it targeted Israeli soldiers with artillery shells near the border.

In a statement, Hezbollah announced that it targeted a deployment of Israeli troops with artillery shells around the Har Addir military site, opposite the Lebanese town of Rmeish.

The Israeli army has not commented on the attack as of 1630 GMT.

1833 GMT — US claims Algeria's proposed resolution on Rafah is not balanced

The US has claimed Algeria's draft UN Security Council resolution to "stop the killing" in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah is not balanced.

"It is imbalanced and it fails to note a simple fact that Hamas is to blame for this conflict," State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.

Algeria is circulating a draft UN Security Council resolution to "stop the killing" in Rafah as Israel intensifies attacks in the densely populated area.

"Algeria will circulate this afternoon a draft resolution on Rafah. It will be a short text, a decisive text, to stop the killing in Rafah," Algeria’s Ambassador to the UN, Amar Bendjama, told reporters after a Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

1815 GMT — US official resigns from USAID over handling of Gaza war

Another Biden administration official has resigned in protest of Washington's handling of Israel's ongoing war on Gaza, according to a report.

Alexander Smith, a contractor with the US international aid agency, USAID, told the UK-based Guardian newspaper that he was offered an ultimatum after preparing a paper on Palestinian child and maternal mortality: resign or be dismissed.

The presentation of his paper at a conference was ultimately cancelled by USAID senior leadership, Smith, a former senior adviser on gender, maternal health, child health and nutrition, told the Guardian. He resigned Monday, ending his four-year tenure at the agency.

"I cannot do my job in an environment in which specific people cannot be acknowledged as fully human, or where gender and human rights principles apply to some, but not to others, depending on their race," he wrote, according to the Guardian.

1805 GMT — Israeli minister threatens to destroy West Bank just like Gaza

The Israeli finance minister has threatened to destroy cities, neighbourhoods and Palestinian camps in the northern occupied West Bank, similar to what the army has done in Gaza.

"Our message to the residents of Tulkarem, the Shuweikha neighbourhood, and (refugee camp) Nour al-Shams, and the city of Qalqilya, we will turn you into destroyed cities as happened in Gaza if … terrorism" is practised against the settlements, Bezalel Smotrich, the leader of the far-right Religious Zionism wrote on X.

He threatened to "continue to control Judea and Samaria," the biblical term for the occupied West Bank.

1802 GMT — Palestinian killed by Israeli army gunfire in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian has been killed by the Israeli army in al-Bireh in the central occupied West Bank.

“A citizen was martyred after succumbing to critical injuries from live gunfire by the (Israeli) occupation forces to the chest in the city of Al-Bireh,” the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement.

It raises the death toll in the West Bank to 520 Palestinians since Oct. 7, according to figures from the ministry.

1737 GMT — Ready to reach complete truce if Israel stops Gaza war: Hamas

Hamas has informed ceasefire talks mediators that they are ready to reach a "complete agreement" including a comprehensive hostages/prisoners exchange deal if Israel "stops its war and aggression against people in Gaza," a statement from the group said.

1704 GMT — Netanyahu prefers hostages returned as 'corpses': Israeli prisoner

The military wing of the Islamic Jihad has released a video that features an Israeli hostage who said that the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prefers to recover prisoners in Gaza as corpses.

"I am in good condition despite the Israeli army trying to kill me several times," Alexander Turfanov said in the video.

Addressing the Israeli public, Turfanov stated, "The government and Netanyahu are lying to you when they say they are working to retrieve us (captives in Gaza) through military pressure, but in reality, they are searching for us to kill us," he said. "They don't want to pay the price to bring us back alive; they prefer to bring us back as corpses."

"I don't want to be the next number of captives killed in Gaza," he said. "You know exactly how many captives have been killed in Gaza by the army."

1620 GMT — French municipalities turn off lights to honour Gaza victims

Several municipalities in France have turned off the lights at their city hall buildings on Wednesday night to honour civilians Israel killed in Gaza.

Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan launched the campaign in response to recent Israeli attacks on the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.

"The horror of the murderous strikes on Rafah revolts us and touches us to the very depths of our humanity, " Payan said on X, announcing the symbolic gesture to commemorate the victims and urging other municipalities to join.

The mayors of Nantes, Lyon, and Bordeaux also participated in the initiative, turning off the lights at their respective city halls to mourn those killed in Gaza by Israeli attacks, according to local media.

1554 GMT — Communication services cut off in Gaza's Rafah: Palestine

Communication services have been cut off in Rafah in Southern Gaza due to 'the ongoing aggression', Palestinian telecommunications company Jawa has said in a statement.

1432 GMT — Greece calls for ‘thorough investigation’ into Israeli strike on Rafah camp

Greece has called for a "thorough investigation" into the Israeli air strike on a camp for displaced people in Rafah, southern Gaza, that left dozens of people dead on Sunday.

"We call for a thorough investigation which will shed light into the exact circumstances of this attack," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Greece reiterates its call for an immediate ceasefire, respect of humanitarian and international law by all parties, urgent entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and release of all hostages held by Hamas," the statement said.

1427 GMT — Slovenia's government endorses motion to recognise Palestinian statehood

Slovenia’s government has endorsed a motion to recognise Palestine as a state, local media has reported.

The government referred the motion to the National Assembly for final approval, Prime Minister Robert Golob said after the government session, according to the Slovenian Press Agency.

The National Assembly is expected to vote on the motion next week, the agency reported.

1418 GMT — US, Israeli defence chiefs discuss opening of Rafah border crossing

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, have discussed Israel's war on Gaza, the Pentagon has said.

During the telephone call, Austin and Gallant exchanged views on "the need to sustain increased deliveries of humanitarian assistance, and the urgent importance of opening the Rafah Border Crossing for the continued flow of aid," spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

"Secretary Austin and Minister Gallant also discussed efforts to improve real-time communications between humanitarian providers and the Israeli military," he added.

1400 GMT — Israel war cabinet member's party submits bill seeking early election

The centrist party of Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz has said it had submitted a bill to dissolve parliament and hold an early election.

"The head of the National Union Party, Pnina Tamano-Shata, has put forward a bill to dissolve the 25th Knesset. This follows the request of party leader Minister Benny Gantz to move forward in broad agreement to an election before October, a year since the massacre," the party said in a statement.

1350 GMT — Houthis vow to escalate military operations in support of Gaza

Yemen's Houthis will continue their military operations and escalate them "in quality and quantity" in support of Palestinians in Israel's war on Gaza, the Iran-backed group's leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi has said in a televised speech.

The group have been attacking ships in the Red Sea region since November, forcing shippers to re-route cargo to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa.

The group later expanded the scope of its attacks to the Indian Ocean and said it would also target any ships heading towards Israeli ports in the Mediterranean Sea.

1253 GMT — Israeli drone hits school sheltering displaced people in Jabalia

An Israeli drone attack on a school sheltering displaced people in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza has resulted in several casualties, according to reports.

Eyewitnesses said that Israeli drones targeted people seeking shelter in the "Falesteen (Palestine) School" in Jabalia after the Israeli army withdrew from parts of the camp, leaving behind casualties.