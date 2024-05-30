Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has received the Mediterranean Parliamentary Assembly (AKDENİZ-PA) award for the Zero Waste project for its contributions to peace and prosperity in the European-Mediterranean and Gulf regions.

The award was accepted by Mehmet Ozhaseki, the Minister of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change, on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the First Lady Emine Erdogan, at a ceremony held in Braga, Portugal on May 15.

“I was happy to accept the AKDENİZ-PA award on behalf of all the friends of nature who have adopted the project, developed it with voluntary contributions, and carried it into the future,” the first lady said.

Emine Erdogan emphasised that it is a source of pride for Türkiye that the Zero Waste project was selected as the best project in the Green Transformation category among many nominated projects and was deemed worthy of an international award.

“I see this award not only as a certificate of achievement, but also as a sign of Türkiye's deep commitment to environmental awareness and its decisive steps towards a sustainable future,” she added.