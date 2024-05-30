Türkiye has become Somalia's most important ally in multiple fields, with a recent bilateral defence and economic cooperation agreement standing as a testament to this growing partnership, according to the Horn of Africa nation's ambassador to Ankara.

"Türkiye is now Somalia's most important political, military, and economic ally," Fathudin Ali Mohamed told Anadolu Agency in an interview, adding that this situation marked a transformative period in bilateral relations.

He emphasised that the bond between Türkiye and Somalia dates back to the era of the Ottoman Empire, noting that trade and support from the Ottomans had significantly bolstered relations.

Recalling Türkiye's assistance during the devastating drought in Somalia in 2011, he pointed out that the visit by then Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan was a pivotal moment in the bilateral relationship.

"During this visit, new mechanisms were established to prioritise long-term structural strategies over immediate emergency responses," he explained.

Partnership in military, education, infrastructure

Noting that a key part of Türkiye-Somalia relations had been in the military domain, Mohamed underlined that a significant milestone in this cooperation was the establishment of a Turkish military training base in Somalia.

Thousands of Somali youths have received their military training in the military base, called Camp TURKSOM.

"These trained and equipped soldiers are now on the front lines in the fight against terrorism," the envoy added.

He further noted that education has been another pillar of bilateral partnership, pointing out that thousands of Somali students have studied in Türkiye since 2011 and have since "returned to Somalia to contribute to the rebuilding of their nation."

The ambassador also highlighted major Turkish investments in Somali infrastructure, including the reconstruction of the capital, Mogadishu's airport and port, both managed by Turkish companies.