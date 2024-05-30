TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Türkiye is Somalia's key political, military ally — ambassador
"Türkiye's military and civil technical support will not only contribute to Somalia's stability and economic well-being but also support the security and prosperity of the region as a whole," said Fathudin Ali Mohamed.
Türkiye is Somalia's key political, military ally — ambassador
Noting that a key part of Türkiye-Somalia relations had been in the military domain, Mohamed underlined that a significant milestone in this cooperation was the establishment of a Turkish military training base in Somalia. / Photo: AA Archive
May 30, 2024

Türkiye has become Somalia's most important ally in multiple fields, with a recent bilateral defence and economic cooperation agreement standing as a testament to this growing partnership, according to the Horn of Africa nation's ambassador to Ankara.

"Türkiye is now Somalia's most important political, military, and economic ally," Fathudin Ali Mohamed told Anadolu Agency in an interview, adding that this situation marked a transformative period in bilateral relations.

He emphasised that the bond between Türkiye and Somalia dates back to the era of the Ottoman Empire, noting that trade and support from the Ottomans had significantly bolstered relations.

Recalling Türkiye's assistance during the devastating drought in Somalia in 2011, he pointed out that the visit by then Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan was a pivotal moment in the bilateral relationship.

"During this visit, new mechanisms were established to prioritise long-term structural strategies over immediate emergency responses," he explained.

Partnership in military, education, infrastructure

Noting that a key part of Türkiye-Somalia relations had been in the military domain, Mohamed underlined that a significant milestone in this cooperation was the establishment of a Turkish military training base in Somalia.

Thousands of Somali youths have received their military training in the military base, called Camp TURKSOM.

"These trained and equipped soldiers are now on the front lines in the fight against terrorism," the envoy added.

He further noted that education has been another pillar of bilateral partnership, pointing out that thousands of Somali students have studied in Türkiye since 2011 and have since "returned to Somalia to contribute to the rebuilding of their nation."

The ambassador also highlighted major Turkish investments in Somali infrastructure, including the reconstruction of the capital, Mogadishu's airport and port, both managed by Turkish companies.

Recommended
RelatedTürkiye-Somalia maritime deal and why it matters for the Horn of Africa

Regional benefits of cooperation

The ambassador said he believes the strong relationship between two countries not only benefits Somalia but also other nations.

"Türkiye's military and civil technical support will not only contribute to Somalia's stability and economic well-being but also support the security and prosperity of the region as a whole," he stated.

Mohamed praised Türkiye's efforts in addressing humanitarian crises, particularly in Palestine's Gaza, which has been under relentless Israeli attacks since October 7 last year.

"We appreciate Türkiye's efforts to end this brutality and strive to provide all the support we can," he said.

He also noted that Somali people, despite their limited resources, have also organised campaigns to show solidarity with Palestinians.

Expressing optimism about the future of Türkiye-Somalia relations, Mohamed highlighted the potential for increased agricultural cooperation.

"Our rich agricultural lands have the potential to become more productive with the support of Turkish farmers and the transfer of technology, which would enhance food security and lead to the country's sustainable development," he said.

The ambassador reiterated the significance of the cooperation between the two nations, viewing it as a foundation for deeper and more comprehensive bilateral relations.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs