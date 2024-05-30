It's been 15 years since the end of Sri Lanka's bloody civil war, during which the separatist Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) group fought the government to establish an ethnic minority homeland. After three decades, the LTTE's leadership eventually conceded defeat.

But the war's brutal legacy continues to reverberate across the country.

Sri Lanka's Buddhist Sinhalese-dominated government and LTTE militants killed tens of thousands of civilians in the war. The fighting was marred by widespread instances of extrajudicial killings, indiscriminate attacks and enforced disappearances by government forces.

In the final stages of the war, the government led a campaign of indiscriminate bombing, hoping to quickly dismantle the last LTTE stronghold. Military forces shelled scores of Tamil civilians in a declared "no-fire" zone, and justified the campaign as a counter-terrorism imperative.

The offensive killed at least 40,000 civilians and sent scores of Tamils missing, fueling grievances and creating collective memory of grave injustice in the eyes of the Tamils.

This violent past demands a firm reckoning, not a repetition of past mistakes.

After the war ended, scores of rebels were either killed or disappeared as they tried to surrender to government forces. About 250,000 civilians were also separated from suspected combatants.

Though the LTTE claimed to be the sole voice of Sri Lanka's Tamil minority, many community members did not endorse this representation. But the government failed to distinguish between rebels who were hostile to the state, and Tamil civilians with little or no link to LTTE's violent resistance.

The government's final military offensive in 2009 was marked by significant disregard for civilian lives, and its refusal to account for forced disappearances undermines credibility. Thus, a thorough investigation into these disappearances is critical to restoring trust in Sri Lanka's justice system and limiting the risk of ethnic unrest.

Many of the war victims and survivors had little to do with the conflict itself, and should be seen as allies in Sri Lanka's push for post-war stability.

Alienation and accountability

But the government is at odds with itself as it targets Tamil minorities seeking justice for forced disappearances. According to a new report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, many women seeking accountability face "violations, including harassment, intimidation, surveillance, arbitrary detention, beatings and torture at the hands of army and police," raising questions about the state's determination and capacity to uphold citizen rights without exception.

It is this growing sense of alienation that post-war Sri Lanka was supposed to address. For years, the LTTE capitalised on a narrative of violent prosecution and discriminatory government policies to position itself as one of the most ruthless militant groups in modern memory.

This makes it imperative for the government to address post-war grievances and create conditions for future reconciliation. Long-overdue accountability on forced disappearances could provide an important opportunity to further that objective.

And yet, lack of political will keeps such an outcome out of reach. Consider the government-established Office on Missing Persons (OMP). It was created in 2016 to probe cases and dispense justice for the aggrieved, but has struggled to fulfil this mandate, failing to prioritise evidence or detail the whereabouts of those who disappeared.

Dearth of action could empower the Tamil diaspora to campaign for rights accountability. Many community members flew former war zones, formed human rights organisations, and backed calls for international investigations into forced disappearances. The government views such activism as a threat, and has labelled these organisations as “terrorist” groups in the past.