NATO discusses allowing Ukraine to use Western arms to strike inside Russia
Ukraine has been pressing its supporters to allow it to use the longer-range weaponry it supplies to hit targets on Russian soil.
The meeting in Prague is meant to focus on efforts to hammer out a package of support for Ukraine at NATO's summit in Washington. / Photo: Reuters
May 30, 2024

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg pushed at the start of a meeting of the alliance's foreign ministers to let Ukraine use Western weapons to strike inside Russia, a move sought by Kiev but opposed for now by its chief backer Washington.

Thursday's two-day meeting in Prague is meant to focus on efforts to hammer out a package of support for Ukraine at NATO's summit in Washington in July.

But the swirling debate over whether to let Kiev use arms sent by Western backers to strike inside Russia risks overshadowing the talks.

Ukraine has been pressing its supporters, led by the United States, to allow it to use the longer-range weaponry it supplies to hit targets on Russian soil.

Some countries including Britain and the Netherlands say Kiev has the right to use their weapons to strike military targets in Russia.

Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide added his support on Thursday, telling NRK television that Kiev should not have to fight "with one hand tied behind its back".

But the United States and Germany have long opposed allowing Kiev to strike over the border, out of fear it could drag them closer to direct conflict with Moscow.

The last weeks and months, most of the heavy fighting has taken place actually along the border between Russia and Ukraine," Stoltenberg said ahead of the opening dinner with ministers.

"Therefore I believe that the time has come to reconsider some of these restrictions to enable the Ukrainians to defend themselves."

French President Emmanuel Macron appeared to shift the dial forward on Tuesday when he said Ukraine should be allowed to "neutralise" bases in Russia used to launch strikes.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, however, remained less committal, saying Ukraine should act within the law and Berlin had not supplied weapons that could hit Russia anyway.

Serious consequences

Across the Atlantic, the White House said it still opposed Ukraine using US arms to strike inside Russia, though Secretary of State Antony Blinken hinted that strategy could change.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned there would be "serious consequences" if Western countries gave approval to Ukraine.

"NATO member states, the United States, and capitals in Europe in recent days and weeks have been entering a new round of escalations in tensions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"We plan to put our support on a firmer footing, including with a greater NATO role in coordinating security assistance and training, as well as a multi-year financial commitment," Stoltenberg said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
