The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has stated that it has a positive view of the contents of a proposal announced by US President Joe Biden for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Biden earlier on Friday laid out a three-phase ceasefire plan from Israel to Hamas to end the war in Gaza that has killed tens of thousands and caused a humanitarian crisis.

"Hamas confirms its readiness to deal positively and in a constructive manner with any proposal that is based on the permanent ceasefire and the full withdrawal [of Israeli forces] from the Gaza Strip, the reconstruction [of Gaza], and the return of the displaced to their places," the group said in a statement.

It added that it is ready for the "fulfillment of a genuine prisoner swap deal if the occupation clearly announces commitment to such deal."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that Israel had authorised negotiators to present a Gaza truce deal after Biden revealed details of the ceasefire plan.

The proposal has three phases — the first spanning six weeks and includes a full cease-fire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas in Gaza and the exchange of prisoners.