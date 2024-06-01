The World Bank and Türkiye have launched a $400 million Türkiye Climate Resilient Forests Project to strengthen the country’s capacity to protect people and forests from wildfires.

"Türkiye is vulnerable to floods, wildfires, storms, and landslides, some of which are frequent and are driven by climate change impacts," the Bank said on Thursday in a statement.

"In 2021, Türkiye’s southern and western regions experienced the worst wildfires ever recorded in recent history."

The newly-launched project aims to support the government in strengthening wildfire management, including the resilience of forests and people against wildfires, and the increasing risks of climate change in the country's 14 provinces that are the most at risk for wildfires, it said.

The provinces are home to 20 million people, many of whom depend on forestland for their livelihoods, according to the international financial institution.